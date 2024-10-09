England v Greece: How we can profit from three in-form Lions, including Rico Lewis at 13/10

Rico Lewis is one to watch if he starts v Greece

Back-to-back wins, both to nil, have set England up very nicely in their Nations League group, but perhaps the bigger plus is that interim boss Lee Carsley has hit the ground running, implementing his mandate successfully and immediately.

Against Finland last month, and especially over in Ireland three days before, his team's front-foot approach and confident controlling of the narrative was exciting to behold after several years of being lulled into submission by his predecessor's caution.

Moreover, Carsley's bold selections and bolder omissions have led to fascinating squads twice-over, with big names dropped and surprise packages coming to the fore.

Yet for all of these early positives it is Greece who presently top Group B2 after also opening with two victories, only with a better goal difference. Under new management themselves - and looking notably improved as a consequence - it must be said the 10/111.00 that's available on the 'Ethniki' winning the group looks generous at this juncture, before a ball has been kicked at Wembley.

The hosts, naturally, are fancied to prevail on Thursday evening, their superior quality telling, but it will be tough for sure, even a grind. Thankfully, within the Three Lions' ranks there are a good few players who have started this season in great shape.



Rico Lewis - Back him to be fouled

The tenacious teen has statistically been Manchester City's eighth best performer this term but speak to any match-going Blues and they would rank him much higher.

Deployed in three different positions and consistently excellent in each, Lewis has averaged 2.54 progressive carries per 90 and 2.44 shot creating actions per outing, with a couple of assists thrown in.

It was supposed to be last season when he really kicked on and established himself as a key player within the City set-up. Instead, after a frustrating and sustained stall, it is now when we're witnessing a quantum leap.

Utilized at left-back in both his previous England starts the 19-year-old is expected to feature there again at Wembley before giving way to Levi Colwill at the weekend.



Against Finland last time out he acquitted himself really well, with two key passes while off the ball he had Fredrik Jensen in his pocket until the Augsburg midfielder was subbed as a consequence.

What intrigues about the young star is how often he is fouled, with opposition players wrongly believing they can bully him due to his size and age.

He has already been impeded 11 times in the league while on his international debut North Macedonia took some liberties with four late challenges.

Recommended Bet Back Lewis to be fouled 3 or more times SBK 13/10

Cole Palmer - Back him in the player shots market

Ice Cole Palmer is doing mad things again, racking up feats and numbers that make you query long-held truths.



There was his hat-trick of assists at Wolves, topped off with a goal for himself. That was followed by four goals against Brighton, all converted in the first half. It amounts to a goal involvement every 54 minutes in 2024/25.

Only Bukayo Saka has created more big chances.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old is widely expected to be given the number 10 role with Jack Grealish enviously looking on after thriving as England's playmaker last month.

With the greater freedom the role affords, we can anticipate plenty of attempts on goal from a player who has landed 11 shots on target this term. His seven attempts at Brighton's expense meanwhile was a Premier League record so far.

Recommended Bet Back Palmer to have 4 or more shots SBK 1/1

Harry Kane - Back him to score

We can debate the negatives until the cows come home. Kane's inadequate pressing. Whether he is on a downward trajectory and still has a place amidst such a young and vibrant attacking roster. His lack of dynamism and movement that puts four years onto his age.



The fact is that Harry Edward Kane scores an abundance of goals and he remains the most lethal finisher in the business.

Testament to this is his output to date, a remarkable 16 goal involvements from his opening nine games this season for Bayern. In the Bundesliga alone he has scored or assisted every 45 minutes and let's not forget that he bagged both goals to dispense with Finland last month.

Pertinently, England's record goal-scorer has scored seven of his last 10 for his country after the break.

Recommended Bet Back Kane to score anytime SBK 4/5

Tasos Bakasetas - He may have enough quality to help 11/8 2.38 shot

With Greece very likely deprived of their star striker Fotis Ioannidis they will no doubt look even more to their creative captain for inspiration.

Blessed with one of the best left foots around, the 31-year-old may be having an unusually unimpactful start to his club season with Panathinaikos but on the international stage he is shining bright, with four goal involvements in his last three outings for his country.

Bakasetas rightfully won the man of the match merit vs Ireland, winning the majority of his ground duels, taking on four shots, and carving out two assists.



He is class and a genuine threat.