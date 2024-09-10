England v Finland: Celebrate Kane's 100th cap with 9/2 Bet Builder

Lee Carsley makes Wembley debut as England interim boss

England v Finland

Tuesday 10 September

19:45 kick-off, live on ITV 1

After a pretty decent start in Dublin, Lee Carsley gets to show his new vision for England at Wembley against Finland in a game the hosts should win every bit as comfortably.

Despite the nonsense about the national anthem the important stuff, on the pitch, was decent enough with a willingness to keep the ball just what you need at international level.

Carsley also played to the strength of One of his best talents, Trent Alexander-Arnold, while his former Under-21 lads looked to be brimming with confidence. All of this need to be put in context with how poor Ireland are at the moment, but it's a good start nevertheless.

And it's why they're 1/101.10 to win at Wembley with visiting Finland 13/114.00 to cause an upset so unlikely it's barely even worth considering.

What we have to consider is the manner of the inevitable England victory, which should come with a clean sheet and considering Finland's recent result then England should win this by a few goals.

Finaldn lost in Greexe 3-0 las time and I can see something similar at Wembley, so we'll back the Three Lions for at least a three-goal victory against a side clearly outmatched.

Back Kane Bet Builder for 100th cap

Harry Kane didn't get on the scoresheet in Dublin but had some great chances - flashing a header over from close range and having a shot blocked just before Declan Rice scored.

The skipper is 4/71.57 to score anytime at Wembley - and with eight goals in his last seven England home games and in what will be his 100th cap for his country, there's no wonder.

Much better value and worth a bet on its own is the 12/53.40 on Kane to be fouled 3+ times by Finland - just as he was by Rep Ireland on Saturday - but we can also use it for a Kane bet Builder special.

Super Saka & flash Gordon worth backing

Carsley may not make too many changes - he may have deals with Premier League clubs on how many minutes several of his stars will play - but those on the bench should get plenty of minutes with this game likely to be won with plenty of time to spare.

Banking on Carsley playing the same front three as Saturday, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka are worth backing as both looked dangerous and both will cause Finland all manner of headaches with their pace and dribbling ability.

They were both fouled three times in Dublin and both had three shots - Saka getting one on target and Gordon hitting the target with all three, bit not managing to put in into the back of the net.