England: Carsley 1/5 to get manager role permanently with Three Lions 13/2 for World Cup

Carsley gets off to impressive start in new role

Former U21 manager is now just 1/5 1.20 for the job permanently

England 13/2 7.50 to win World Cup but it's Finland next

Three Lions impress under Carsley

Lee Carsley is 1.21/5 on the Betfair Exchange to be the Next Permanent England Manager after the Three Lions produced an exciting performance in a 2-0 win over Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

In Carsley's first game as interim boss England dominated their opponents, ending the game with 71% possession and 16 shots registered at goal, nine of which were on target. They created six big chances and had an xG of 2.25 which in both categories was more than any of the seven games they played during Euro 2024 under predecessor Gareth Southgate.

It was a performance that was very pleasing on the eye for England fans. Carsley's men played with a swagger and looked dangerous every time they went forward. First half goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish hinted that England could score four or five, and if there was one negative to emerge from the game then it will be the fact that the Three Lions only scored twice.

Not that this Betfair customer was moaning at the scoreline however, having placed a £5 bet on Ireland's former U21 stars - Rice and Grealish - to each score in a 2-0 England win. Fair play.

Called #ROIENG to perfection ✅



Fair play to this Betfair punter who held on and secured the full payout 👏 https://t.co/YQGVV1U1DV pic.twitter.com/7f1wJNTHoQ -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 7, 2024

Carsley will definitely be in charge for England's home game against Finland on Tuesday night, and should the Three Lions win that match then it seems impossible to think that he won't be in charge for next month's Nations League game against Greece.

The significant aspect to that is that under Betfair Exchange rules, should any manager be in charge of the England senior team for three consecutive games then he will be deemed the winner in the Next Permanent England Manager market.

Eddie Howe, seemingly the only alternative to Carsley, is 7.26/1 to be England's next manager.

England remain 13/2 to win 2026 World Cup

Despite Saturday's impressive victory England remain 13/27.50 fourth favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the next major tournament, the 2026 World Cup.

The draw for World Cup qualifying can't take place until after the Nations League group stage is concluded, so it's likely to be staged in late November or early December, with the first qualifying games taking place in March 2025.

Brazil, France and Spain are the 11/26.50 co-favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook in the 2026 World Cup Winner market.

So for now, it's the Nations League that England need to concentrate on and next up is Finland at Wembley on Tuesday evening. Carsley's men are huge favourites at 1/91.11 to win a second straight game, with the visitors available to back at 13/114.00 and the Draw priced at 6/17.00.

We will have a full preview, stats, tips and Bet Builder columns from Monday morning.

