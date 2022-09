Punters made the most of England's dramatic 3-3 draw with Germany to win on Betfair and transform small stakes into big profits.

One bettor put £2 on 3-3 in the Correct Score market at half-time and watched as a wide-open second-half saw six goals scored.

They could be forgiven for celebrating when Kai Havertz scored Germany's late equaliser to land the bettor winnings of £402 - arguably a better return than Chelsea have seen on their investment in the German.

Then there was the bettor who bet £17 on England's gamechanging subs Bukayo Saka and Mason Mount to both have more than one shot on target and Germany's Serge Gnabry to have more than one shot.

The trio duly obliged and the punter scooped £1,208.

England backer cashes out at 3-2

Finally, there was arguably the shrewdest move of all.

A bettor put £10 on England at 21:15, when they were 2-0 down, at 100/1. When the Three Lions then scored three in quick succession to lead 3-2, the bettor kept a cool head and cashed out before Germany's equaliser.

If England can show similar composure they may yet have a chance at this winter's World Cup in Qatar.

What a night it was at Wembley and in the Betfair markets.

There's more Nations League action tonight - and you can get our experts' best bets - but for now England end their campaign feeling more upbeat than they might have. We can be certain some Betfair punters are smiling.