Neymar wants to move in this window

13/8 2.62 Barcelona return is favourite

Chelsea and MLS move also in the mix

A return to Barcelona is the favourite option on Betfair for Neymar after he told Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave this summer.

Barcelona are 13/82.62 to buy back the Brazilian they off-loaded to the French champions for a world record in 2017.

The 31-year-old is unhappy and, according to the French press, is dreaming of a return to the Catalan giants.

They tried to sign Lionel Messi earlier this summer but could not reach a deal and the Argentine joined Inter Miami where he is thriving.

Could Neymar, after seeing his friend scoring goals and enjoying life stateside, be tempted to move to the MLS? You can get 10/34.33 on that outcome.

Pochettino set for Neymar reunion at 4/1 4.80 ?

A more intriguing option, for Premier League watchers at least, is Chelsea at 4/14.80.

Reports surfaced this morning that Neymar's representatives are in touch with the west London club. They are, of course, managed by Mauricio Pochettino who got to know Neymar when the Argentine managed PSG.

Pochettino was popular with PSG players, which is why Chelsea have been linked with an audacious 9/19.80 move for Kylian Mbappe, so could they bid for Neymar?

Unlike Messi, the Brazilian is not in the twilight of his career and should want to sign for another big European club, rather than cash-in in America or Saudi Arabia 5/15.80.

Chelsea have the money to sign Neymar but bring him in days before the start of the Premier League season, when Pochettino has been working all summer to shed players and give his squad cohesion, may not sit comfortably with the manager.

Then again, there are few players who are as gifted as Neymar. Even at 31, and with his injury problems last season, he remains a special player.

Manchester United 9/25.30 are the other Premier League club near the top of the Neymar transder market. But they are working with a limited budget and Erik ten Hag has other transfer priorities between now and the end of the window, such as adding a defensive midfielder.

