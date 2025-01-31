Football Bet of Day: Marvellous Marvin can strike

Ducksch has netted in three of last six

Mainz a bit leaky on their travels

Goalscorer bet pays out at 3.0 2/1

Werder Bremen v Mainz

Friday 01 February, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports

The big man made us wait, but it was worth it. Victor Osimhen's late consolation for Galatasaray last night couldn't prevent his team from suffering a 2-1 defeat at Ajax, but it did give us an odds-against winner.

We'll make the short trip from Amsterdam to Bremen now, because Werder are up against high-flying Mainz in the German Bundesliga.

Mainz have just rewarded coach Bo Henriksen with a new contract, and quite right too. The effervescent Dane has lifted the Zerofivers from relegation battlers to a team that is genuinely contending for a top-six finish. Last week they beat Champions League side Stuttgart 2-0.

However, M05 do leak goals on their travels, and that's what opens the door for our goalscorer bet. Mainz have conceded 14 goals in their nine away games in the league this term, including nine in the last four.

Werder Bremen are having a tricky run at the moment, but they do tend to score freely. They netted twice at Dortmund in a 2-2 draw last week, scored twice in defeat at Leipzig, and they have found the net in 12 of their last 15 league games.

I'll back Werder striker Marvin Ducksch to score here at 3.02/1. He scored last week against his old club Dortmund, he netted in the reverse fixture in Mainz, and he has scored in three of his last six games.