Bet of the Day

Football Bet of Day: Marvellous Marvin can strike

Mainz coach Bo Henriksen
Bo Henriksen's Mainz might not be able to contain the Werder Bremen attack

After picking up an odds-against winner in the Anytime Goalscorer market, Kevin Hatchard is looking for another one in Germany.

Werder Bremen v Mainz
Friday 01 February, 19:30
Live on Sky Sports

The big man made us wait, but it was worth it. Victor Osimhen's late consolation for Galatasaray last night couldn't prevent his team from suffering a 2-1 defeat at Ajax, but it did give us an odds-against winner.

We'll make the short trip from Amsterdam to Bremen now, because Werder are up against high-flying Mainz in the German Bundesliga.

Mainz have just rewarded coach Bo Henriksen with a new contract, and quite right too. The effervescent Dane has lifted the Zerofivers from relegation battlers to a team that is genuinely contending for a top-six finish. Last week they beat Champions League side Stuttgart 2-0.

However, M05 do leak goals on their travels, and that's what opens the door for our goalscorer bet. Mainz have conceded 14 goals in their nine away games in the league this term, including nine in the last four.

Werder Bremen are having a tricky run at the moment, but they do tend to score freely. They netted twice at Dortmund in a 2-2 draw last week, scored twice in defeat at Leipzig, and they have found the net in 12 of their last 15 league games.

I'll back Werder striker Marvin Ducksch to score here at 3.02/1. He scored last week against his old club Dortmund, he netted in the reverse fixture in Mainz, and he has scored in three of his last six games.

Recommended Bet

Back Marvin Ducksch to score @

EXC3.0

Now read our other Bets of the Day here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Europa League

Manchester United v Athletic Club: Back Bruno to shine again

  • Kevin Hatchard
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes
UEFA Europa League

Bodo/Glimt v Tottenham: Comeback is on! Back Spurs to crash out at 5/1

  • Lewis Jones
Spurs set to crash out of Europe?
EFL Championship

Bristol City v Sheffield United: Typically tight first leg likely as play-offs commence

  • Mark O'Haire
Chris Wilder - Sheff Utd

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Manchester United v Athletic Club: Back Bruno to shine again

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Bodo/Glimt v Tottenham: Comeback is on! Back Spurs to crash out at 5/1

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Bristol City v Sheffield United: Typically tight first leg likely as play-offs commence

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Chelsea v Djurgarden Conference League Tips: Big 7/1 Sancho shout as Blues finish job

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Wissa is main man and Schade next shooting star

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Who'll be European finalist

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Brentford's deadly duo

  • Editor