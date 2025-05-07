Wednesday Football Tips: Back evergreen Ronaldo in 5/1 Saudi Bet Builder

First visits third in top of Saudi Pro League fixture

Stats suggest plenty of goals on the menu

Ronaldo & Mane can score in 5/1 6.00 Bet Builder

Al-Nassr v Al-Ittihad

Wednesday 7 May

19:00 BST kick-off

It's a rare forray into the Saudi Pro League for us on Wednesday with not too much football on outside of the Champions League semi-final in Paris, and an interesting game actually as it's third v first in the table.

Al-Nassr v Al-Ittihad may not be a game that sparks the interest initially, but thanks to the vast wealth floating around the league it's a fixture crammed with big names - with Cristiano Ronaldo facing former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema the main headline.

Both men have been banging in the goals as you'd expect, with Ronaldo scoring 23 league goals and Benzema 18, but who will take the spoils in Riyadh and, more importantly, what's the best betting angle to take?

Al-Nassr have finished second the last two seasons and they trail Wednesday's opposition by eight points with five games to go in the season, so they badly need the three points to have any hope of chasing Al-Ittihad down.

They're odds-on at 20/231.87 for the home win as they've lost just once in eight league games on their own patch and have scored at least twice in their last 10 home games in all competitions.

Al-Ittihad have been an unbeaten powerhouse at home themselves (W14 D1) but on the road they've gone four without a win so they're expected to struggle against their big rivals.

On the goals front, both sides average 3.3 goals per game this season, three of Al-Nassr's last four home games have gone over 3.5 goals and there's been 16 goals in the last three meetings, You can back a home win & over 3.5 goals at 13/53.60.

Leg 2: Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime

Not exactly a surprise this, but Cristiano Ronaldo is worth backing to score anytime at 4/51.80.

Even aged 40 he's still plenty good enough to score a bagful in this league, but he's also still been prolific for Portugal with six in his last seven for his country.

He scored in the reverse fixture against Al-Ittihad and has bagged in 10 of his last 12 home games for Al-Nassr - and even now he's still the man to back in these big games.

Leg 3: Sadio Mane to score anytime

There's a load of "Oh I forgot he played there" players knocking about in the Saudi league, and with former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane a prime example.

He's scored just eight league goals this season, but he had a decent Asian Champions League with goals in both games to make it three games in a row with a goal in all competitions.

That should give him a boost to find the net in this must-win game at 13/102.30 and make it a seventh game this season when both he and Ronaldo have scored in the same game.