Plzen v Bayern Munich

Wednesday 12 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

A frustrating night for us in Dortmund, as both teams scored on the first half, but the final goal we needed for our Bet Builder stubbornly refused to arrive.

We'll head to Czechia now, because Champions League whipping boys Plzen could be in for another hiding against a Bayern Munich side that's in a bad mood.

Bayern have won all three of their Champions League games, but they are now four points off top spot in the Bundesliga after their late collapse at Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker. Despite having a 2-0 lead, the Bavarian giants conceded twice in the final stages, including Anthony Modeste's 95th-minute leveller.

However, Bayern should be able to canter to victory here against a side they crushed 5-0 a week ago. Plzen failed to do the defensive basics, and it was all too easy for Bayern's unpredictable attack to find space in and around the penalty area.

Plzen have lost all three of their UCL games, conceding 12 goals in the process. This is a team that is domestically dominant (they won the league last season, and are four points clear at the top this term). However, as much as coach Michal Bilek talks about staying compact, the Czech table-toppers have been anything but so far.

Although there's been talk of Bayern faltering and slipping, Julian Nagelsmann's side has still rattled in 44 competitive goals already this season at an average of above three goals per match. Therefore, we need to think about who might score those goals, and Leroy Sané stands out at 2.962/1 on the Exchange. He has scored in his last three matches, including a brace again Plzen last week.

Alternatively you could back Bayern to win, Sané to have two shots on target and Over 2.5 Goals on the Bet Builder at 3.03. If Sané doesn't start, back Kingsley Coman for two shots on target instead. He's likely to start, as his red card against Dortmund means he'll be suspended at the weekend. His price would make the Bet Builder 2.87.