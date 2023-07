Teams and ref both suggest cards

Canobbio landed 2+ fouls in his last 5 games

Vitor Roque on fire, scoring in his last 5

Vasco da Gama v Athletico Paranaense

Sunday 23 July, 22:30

Live on Fanatiz

In terms of yellow cards received, these two sit in the top five so the first thing to expect in this game is a few cards.

A strict referee should also help.

Paul Cezar Zanovelli da Silva has averaged 6.17 yellows in Serie A this season, as well as showing five reds in his six matches.

While that data sample is fairly small, a look across his games in all competitions this season still shows him 'carding' at more than six per game.

Over 5.5 gets the nod here as just shy of even money.

Zanovelli da Silva is also above the league average for fouls per game and that should help the next leg of our Bet Builder, namely Agustin Canobbio to commit 2+ fouls.

The Athletico winger has landed this in his last five appearances, committing five fouls in a game twice in that period.

Therefore odds of 13/10 look too tempting to miss.

Finally, I'm backing teen sensation Vitor Roque to continue his impressive form by scoring for the visitors.

The Barcelona-bound star has done that in his last five Serie A games and here he comes up against the league's bottom side.

They've conceded at least twice in five of their last eight and look vulnerable to Roque's run-for-goal approach.

The three legs together make a bet priced at just under 12/113.00 which looks perfectly fair as we look to end the week on a high.

