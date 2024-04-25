Football Bet of the Day: Romanian rumble should be fun

Universitatea and Cluj leaking goals

BTTS regularly lands in Universitatea games

Universitatea Craiova v CFR Cluj

Thursday 25 April, 19:45

We had another Coppa Italia bonus last night, as Atalanta's 4-1 second-leg win over Fiorentina landed our Bet Builder, with Over 2.5 Cards cleared with room to spare, and Gianluca Scamacca scoring a stunner.

We'll switch to Romania now, and I fancy goals as CFR Cluj visit Universitatea Craiova. With FCSB dominating the title race in the championship round (the league splits for the last few weeks), it's about jostling for European spots for both teams.

Cluj have lost three of their last five games, and in their last match they were hammered 5-1 at Farul Constanta. They have managed just three clean sheets in their last 22 top-flight matches. Nine of their last 15 games have featured three goals or more.

Universitatea have lost two of their last three, and they haven't managed a clean sheet since the first week of December. A BTTS bet has landed in 16 of their last 19 league matches. In 14 of those games, an Over 2.5 Goals bet landed too.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine a BTTS bet with Over 2.5 Goals at 2.1511/10.