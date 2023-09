Union have won last five league meetings

Union have won first two games 4-1

Union Berlin v RB Leipzig

Sunday September 03, 16:30

A Monaco masterclass gave us a chunky winner in Ligue 1 last night, as the hosts swept aside Lens 3-0 and got enough corners, goals and shots on target to land our Bet Builder. We're still in with a chance of landing a profitable week, and we'll head to Germany.

Union Berlin v RB Leipzig had never been a Bundesliga fixture just a few seasons ago, but now it's a blue-chip clash between two rivals from the old East Germany. Union have been transformed from being a second-tier side to a team that will compete in this season's Champions League, while Leipzig have come a long way in a short time (they have only existed since 2009) and have already won the DFB Pokal twice and reached a Champions League semi-final.

Our friends at Opta remind us that there has been a big shift in this burgeoning rivalry recently. While Union were adjusting to life in the top flight, they lost their first three Bundesliga meeting with Leipzig, but they have since won five in a row in the league (although Leipzig did beat them in a Pokal semi-final).

On that basis alone, Leipzig seem too short in the Match Odds market at 2.111/10, but then consider that Union have started the season with 4-1 wins over Mainz and Darmstadt. Remarkably, they played most of the Darmstadt game with ten men. Late bloomer Kevin Behrens has already netted four league goals, and the team looks as dangerous as ever from set plays.

Leipzig started their league season with a 3-2 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen, and don't be fooled by their 5-1 win over Stuttgart. Die Roten Bullen were outplayed in the first half of that match, although they did come roaring back in the second period.

With Italian living legend Leonardo Bonucci coming in to further strengthen an already excellent defensive unit, Union are in good shape, and I'll happily back them +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.910/11.