Under has scored or assisted in 11 of last 14 for Turkey

Both teams over 1.5 cards has landed in 4 of last 5 H2Hs

Bet Builder worth backing at just under 7/1

Turkey v Croatia

Tuesday 28 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Xtra

Three vying for two spots

These two sides, along with Wales, appear to be battling for the two qualifying spots for Euro 2024 from Group D.

Wales' injury-time goal in Split on Saturday has put some early pressure on the Croats, especially with this game now following.

The World Cup semi-finalists are 5/4 favourites despite Turkey having lost just once in their last nine matches.

The hosts, who failed to qualify for Qatar, are rebuilding and made a decent start to that process by winning promotion out of the third tier of the Nations League back in the autumn.

Clearly the level rises here but there have been some good signs for the Turks of late and it will certainly be interesting to see how they cope with a side of Croatia's quality.

Under is overperforming

One of those who has stepped up to the plate has been former Leicester flop, Cengiz Under.

Now at Marseille, he's provided six goals and seven assists in his last 14 games for his country.

He's landed the 'to score or assist' bet in 11 of those matches, yet that's on offer at 21/10 here.

Of course, the better opposition has plenty to do with that but Croatia weren't watertight the other day with Wales passing up a couple of clear-cut chances before they eventually equalised at the death.

And it's not as if Under has simply been a flat-track bully, to use cricket parlance.

He landed this bet against Italy, Portugal and the Netherlands during that 14-game period.

For those looking to back a Croatian, it's worth noting that Andrej Kramaric has nine goals in his last 20 internationals.

Card chaos?

However, I prefer to delve into the card markets.

Both teams have a track record of getting heavily involved if things turn a bit narky and it's no surprise to see that the head-to-head has over 1.5 cards for each team delivering in four of the last five.

Twenty-four of Turkey's last 36 internationals have seen 20+ booking points land (not quite the same metric but almost), while Croatia have delivered on the same bet more often than not over a similar period.

You can get odds-against about both teams seeing over 1.5 cards in this contest.

The choice of referee is responsible for that - Swede Andreas Ekberg isn't the highest-carding official.

However, the importance of this match, it's likely competitiveness and the nature of the two teams means I'm prepared to play.

Added to the Under score/assist selection, you get a Bet Builder which pays just under 7/1.

Back Under to score or assist and both teams over 1.5 cards @ 7.86

