Wales look to build on great result

Scotland have tough test against Spain, or at least score

Croatia have tough test in Turkey

Georgia can keep it tight

Georgia 3.8514/5 v Norway 2.26/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 28 March, 17:00

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

Norway were beaten 3-0 away at Spain in their first game, so they need to get some points on the board when they face a Georgia team that are playing their first game in Group A, at a time when they are without Erling Haaland.

The hosts have only lost one of their last 13 games (W10 D2), so will be no pushovers. Under 2.5 goals is 1.664/6.

Back under 2.5 goals between Georgia and Norway @ 1.66

First win for Kosovo

Kosovo 1.232/9 v Andorra 22.021/1; The Draw 6.611/2

Tuesday 28 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Online

Kosovo picked up a useful point against Israel in their Group I opener. Now they host an Andorra side that were beaten 2-0 at home by Romania on Saturday.

Kosovo should pick up their first three points and a home win and over 2.5 goals is available at 2.021/1.

Back Kosovo to beat Andorra and over 2.5 goals @ 2.02

Romania can keep it clean

Romania 1.444/9 v Belarus 10.09/1; The Draw 4.77/2

Tuesday 28 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Online

Belarus were thrashed 5-0 in their opening game against Switzerland and now face a Romania team that are looking to pick up their second win in Group I. Romania are 2.111/10 to win to nil.

Back Romania to beat Belarus to nil @ 2.1

Scotland on a scoring run

Scotland 6.25/1 v Spain 1.715/7; The Draw 3.9

Tuesday 28 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

Both Scotland and Spain won their debut matches in Group A by a 3-0 scoreline, with the hosts beating Cyprus.

This is obviously a much tougher test for Steve Clarke's team, but they have reason to have some confidence, having won seven of their last nine home games (D1 L1).

The Scots have scored in all nine of these, so back both teams to score at 2.111/10.

Back both Scotland and Spain to score @ 2.1

More goals likely

Switzerland 1.42/5 v Israel 10.0]; The Draw 5.24/1

Tuesday 28 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Online

There should be goals in this one. Switzerland hit five against Belarus, while Israel drew 1-1 at home to Kosovo. Israel's result was the ninth consecutive game in which they both scored and conceded. You can back both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 2.447/5.

Back both Switzerland and Israel to score and over 2.5 goals @ 2.44

Croatia face tough second fixture

Turkey 3.45 v Croatia 2.3811/8; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 28 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Xtra

Croatia conceded a last-gasp goal at home to Wales, to drop points in their opening game in Group D. Now they face a difficult trip to Turkey, who won 2-1 at Armenia in their first match.

Croatia are the favourites, but a victory is hardly guaranteed, so play it safe by backing the visitors in the Double Chance market, combined with both teams to score, at odds of 2.568/5.

Back Croatia double chance against Turkey and both teams to score @ 2.56

Latvia goal power underestimated

Wales 1.232/9 v Latvia 22.021/1; The Draw 6.86/1

Tuesday 28 March, 19:45

Live on S4C and Viaplay Sports 2

Wales will be delighted with their 1-1 draw with Croatia. Now they face a very different challenge, as the prepare to face a team at home that they are expected to beat.

Latvia lost 3-2 to Republic of Ireland in a friendly last week and should be competitive. Both teams to score has landed in each of their last five games and looks overpriced at 2.727/4.