Irvine carded in 9 of 20 games this season

Jebali 2+ fouls in 4 of last 5 for club and country

Combine both in a 9/1 Bet Builder

Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

We probably didn't learn too much about Australia during their 4-1 defeat to France in the opening round of World Cup fixtures.

The Socceroos were well beaten by a side among the tournament favourites but they surely had that one down as a free-hit - it was this second game they were always going to need to win to stand a chance of progressing to the last 16.

The layers make that unlikely though - Australia are 13/5 for the victory they crave.

Tunisia, 6/5 favourites, were impressive against Denmark in their opener and arguably had the better of a goalless draw.

They looked comfortable on the ball and will look to control possession here.

It could be another busy day for Australian midfielder Jackson Irvine, who produced an all-action performance in trying to halt the French the other night.

He committed three fouls and ended up with a yellow card - it was his ninth in 20 starts for club and country this season.

Critics will say he'll be holding back a bit given another card here would see him suspended for the final group match but I can't see how he'll tone things down in a game of such magnitude for this team.

The referee looks a good appointment for cards.

German Daniel Siebert has a good track record for producing them.

He's shown at least four in five of his last seven internationals, while it's also worth his stats in European club football which comes over a longer period. In that, he's hit 4+ in 22 of his last 29 games.

I'm happy to add Irvine into a Bet Builder alongside 2+ fouls for Tunisia striker Issam Jebali.

He landed this against the Danes - and has now done so in four of his last five starts for club and country.

Jebali is set for an intriguing battle with 6ft 6in defender Harry Souttar and their duels look likely to produce fouls on both sides.

He'll also work hard and put in challenges tracking back so the 9/5 being dangled about 2+ fouls for the 30-year-old looks decent.

Together, the two legs pay around 9/1.

For those seeking something extra, the aforementioned Souttar scored six goals in 10 qualifiers - albeit against lesser teams than Tunisia - and will be a serious threat at set pieces with his height.

He's 15/2 to score at anytime in this one, 1/3 for a shot and 15/8 for 2+ shots.

I'll also mention Tunisia midfielder Ferjani Sassi.

He's been carded in eight of his last 17 appearances for Tunisia and is 3/1 for a card here. However, he was only on the bench against Denmark and seems unlikely to start.

World Cup live blog: Get the latest betting news from Qatar 2022!