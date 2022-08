Bodo-Glimt v Dinamo Zagreb

Tuesday 16 August, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

It's worth siding with Norwegian champions Bodo-Glimt on Tuesday night's Champions League play-off coupon.

The standard of football in Norway has increased in recent years with both Glimt and this season's leaders Molde enjoying some excellent results in Europe.

Those included a run to the quarter-finals of last season's Europa Conference League for Glimt, who only lost to eventual winners Roma.

They did beat Jose Mourinho's men twice on home soil though, claiming an eyecatching 6-1 win during the group stage, while later in the competition Celtic and AZ Alkmaar were both defeated.

Kjetil Knutsen's men have now won their last 12 in Europe at home, undoubtedly aided by their location up inside the Arctic Circle.

So far this season, they've played three, won three in this competition at the Aspmyra Stadion, scoring 16 goals and conceding none.

Dinamo Zagreb represent a step up in class - they have several internationals in their side - but it's one this attack-minded team look like they can handle.

Another home win is odds-against which looks a solid foundation for our Bet Builder.

Goals should also be expected with both sides high-scoring. As well as their UCL goal glut so far, they've scored more often than any side in Norway's Eliteserien. Likewise, Dinamo lead their league for goals scored - 17 in just five games.

Over 2.5 goals makes the cut, as does both teams to score, something which has happened in eight of Dinamo's last nine games, including both first legs in this competition.

To further boost the price, we'll add Dinamo to receive the most cards.

They've long had a reputation for poor discipline in Europe and so far this season they've received 11 yellow cards in four games. In contrast, Glimt have picked up only four in six matches.

Put the four legs together and you get a price of just over 6/1.

Tuesday Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place!