Brazil has served this column well during the summer months and I'm keen to head to Serie A again on Tuesday night.

This contest looks primed for cards with several key ingredients in the mix.

In Brazil's top flight, no team has received more cards than these two this season - Ceara have picked up 50 yellow and four reds in their 17 games, while Avai have 49 and four respectively.

The referee also fits the bill nicely.

Caio Max Augusto Vieira has produced 29 yellows and one red in his four Serie A games in 2022, with no fewer than 10 of those being shown to Ceara during their season-opening win over Palmeiras.

Admittedly, four is a pretty small data sample but a look through his regional games proves his propensity for cards - 15 in two Copa do Nordeste games, while all five matches in the Potiugar state competition saw him dish out at least six.

The final ingredient is the fact that this should be competitive - both teams have picked up 21 points from 17 games so far.

Over 5.5 cards at 8/11 looks a solid foundation for a Bet Builder.

To supplement that, it's off to the 'shown a card' market where the hosts' Richard Candido is a player who has already helped this column to profits this summer.

He continues to deliver for his card backers - it's now 13 cards in 26 appearances for the midfielder - yet he's chalked up at 13/5 for a card here which just seems too big.

For the visitors, I had hoped that Bruno Silva (12 cards in 28 games) would be fit but he's set to miss out with a knee injury, leaving centre-back Arthur Chaves as the player who looks most likely to land in this market.

However, his record of being carded in nine of 25 appearances pretty much fits his 2/1 odds and if Avai opt to sit off in the hope of improving a pretty poor defensive record on their travels, this may struggle to land.

I'll instead stick with the over 5.5 and Richard double which pays just over 4/1.

Premier League: Mike Norman with some early bets for 2022/23!