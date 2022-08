America Mineiro v Sao Paulo

Thursday 18 August, (Fri 01:00 BST)

Live on OneFootball

It's hardly surprising that certain props markets aren't available in the lower reaches of the pan-European competitions given many of the teams come from little-known leagues, but that's not the case in Brazil.

Shots and card markets are regularly offered by Betfair in Brazil's domestic competitions, including the Copa do Brasil which concludes its quarter-final stage with this game on Thursday night.

When sifting through those markets some value can be found - with a 20/1 Bet Builder emerging.

Let's start with cards where over 5.5 may sound risky to Premier League bettors but here we've got a referee, Braulio da Silva Machado, averaging over that figure in 2022, with his Serie A average of 5.79 yellows per game being the third-highest of those officials who have taken charge of at least 10 matches.

With the first leg having been won 1-0 by Sao Paulo, this game is set up perfectly and should be highly competitive given what's at stake, plus the fact that the sides are separated by just one point in the Serie A table.

In Sao Paulo, we've also got Brazil's second-best team in terms of collecting bookings and with that in mind I'm also happy to add Pablo Maia to be shown a card.

He's expected to replace the suspended Gabriel Neves in the defensive-midfield role, one which looks sure to be busy given the hosts' need for a goal.

He's been booked in four of his last 13 appearances, several of which have been from the bench, and this will be one of the biggest games of the 20-year-old's career so far.

America's need to attack also leads us to the final leg of our Bet Builder - Danilo Avelar to have 2+ shots at 11/4.

The on-loan left-back has landed this in three starts out of six, having a single shot in the other three.

He'll surely be aiming to get forward and help his side's search for the goal they need - as long as he starts ahead of Marlon Lopes.

It's worth remembering that if he's named on the bench, you can cash-out your Bet Builder and use your stake to bet on those who are confirmed starters.

