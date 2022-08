Gabriel Jesus is already paying for his transfer fee at Arsenal with such a prolific performance against Leicester following his move from Man City in the summer.

He might become one of the best signings for the club for many years.

He's a great player who is completely adapted to the Premier League and he is in a fantastic stage of his career to develop into a big star.

He didn't play so often at Man City because the club has so many good options in all positions and Pep Guardiola didn't see him as a regular starter in his time there.

Even though, he learned a lot and grabbed a lot of experience in English football that will help a lot to create an immediate impact in his new club.

I believe Jesus has all the qualities to have a great season in his first year at the club and also consolidate his position as a starter for the Brazilian national team.

Four years ago, Tite gave him the opportunity of beinga a starter at the 2018 World Cup but he failed to do the most important thing, score goals. Now he'll arrive at that competition with a lot more experience and pedigree as a player and I'm sure he can be one of the Brazilian highlights at Qatar 2022.

Man Utd interest in Matheus Cunha leaves the player in a comfortable position

There are recent rumours about a possible Manchester United interest for the Brazilian Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid and I see it as something very nice for the player.

Yes, Man Utd are encountering big problems but they will always be a big European club where any player would love to play.

On the other hand, he might prefer to stay at Atleti to compete in La Liga and Champions League despite not being a regular starter at the moment.

So, it will be up to the player to decide what's more important for him right now. Stay at the Spanish club and fight for a place as a starter or go to Old Trafford to try to be one of the players responsible for being part of a potential comeback from the club.

I never imagined Man Utd in a situation like this

Man Utd have had a horrible start to the season with two losses to minor teams in the league, with the most recent one ending in a humiliating 4-0 defeat by Brentford

The team has great players who cannot create enough team spirit on the pitch and Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be more out than in, so these are moments of sadness for the Red Devils supporters.

If someone told me this would happen five or six years ago, even after Sir Alex Ferguson had retired, I wouldn't believe it, especially because I remember how strong the club was not long ago; I've even seen it myself when facing them on some occasions.