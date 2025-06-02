Football Bet of the Day: Outsiders offer value in Italian clash

Pescara finished the campaign strongly

Visitors have already won at Ternana in regular season

Get on board with the away side

Ternana v Pescara

Monday 02 June, 20:15

A Brazilian bummer to end the week for our Tobias, as his BTTS bet fell just short. While he heads to the beach to swim away his frustration, we'll start our latest stint in Italy. Ternana face Pescara in the first leg of their Serie C promotion playoff, and I fancy the visitors to cause an upset and win that first match.

Ternana finished seven points ahead of Pescara in the regular season, but they lost some momentum in the closing weeks of the campaign. They won just three of their final ten league matches, allowing Virtus Entella to cruise to the title and automatic promotion.

Pescara finished the league campaign in stronger form. They won eight of their final ten league matches, including the most recent four road games. Indeed, if you stretch back further you see that Silvio Baldini's men secured seven wins in the last nine away matches. Instructively for our purposes, Pescara won 2-1 at tonight's opponents Ternana in the regular season.

Ternana seem too short to take a first-leg win here, and we can back in-form Pescara +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.981/1. If Pescara win we get a payout at nearly evens, and a draw nets us a half-win. Pescara have lost just five of their last 25 away matches at this level.