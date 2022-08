There's plenty of football to pick from on Sunday, but after their first couple of games of the season few teams have been more impressive than Bayern Munich.

The German champions smashed RB Leipzig 5-3 in the Super Cup before opening up their Bundesliga campaign with a 6-1 hammering of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern could be even better without Lewa

That away success at the home of the Europa League winners showcased how coach Julian Nagelsmann could actually improve his side following the departure of Robert Lewandowski.

Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry looked unstoppable up front, being supported by veteran Thomas Muller and Germany's new star playmaker Jamal Musiala as Bayern crashed in five goals before half time!

Wolfsburg could only draw 2-2 at home to newly-promoted Werder Bremen last week and head to the Allianz Arena without a single away win at Bayern in 25 visits.

Scoring streak to continue

That dominance will continue here - with Bayern riding an incredible streak of scoring at least twice in their last 14 league games against Wolfsburg.

The problem for us is narrowing down the options to the most likely of Bayern's vast array of attacking talent to get in on the goals.

With Mane and Gnabry big odds-on shots to score, we're going just slightly down the list and backing usual assist maestro Muller to score for himself this time around.

The 32-year-old scored 18 but had 24 assists last season, and added two more against Frankfurt last week, but really should've scored himself too.

Muller had an xG of 1.17 so his failure to score saw him as the biggest underperformer of the week on that front - but Wolfsburg offer him a chance like no other.

Not only is he getting chances, but he's scored more goals against Wolfsburg than any other side, with 13 in 27 games, so with an odds-against price we'll happily play Muller in our Bet Builder.

It's tough not just to throw three or four players in for what could be another Bayern landslide victory, but we're picking just one, and it's who we believe will be a super sub again in Leroy Sane.

Sane a handful off the bench

The former Man City man has been an impact player in the last two games after coming off the bench to score and assist in the two big victories.

Whether Wolfsburg are still hanging on in the game, or whether they've already been given a hiding, Sane is not who you want to see coming off the bench.

He's playing for more regular starts so has a point to prove, and that makes him dangers - while also bumping up our Bet Builder double odds nicely.