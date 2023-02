Bremen conceding plenty of goals

Guirassy has scored in last four home matches

Stuttgart v Werder Bremen

Sunday 05 February, 14:30

Real Betis got dragged into a shootout last night in La Liga, and sadly they dragged us down with them as they lost 4-3 at home to Celta Vigo. We can still finish in the black though, and we hope to do so by backing an in-form goalscorer.

Stuttgart are up against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga this afternoon, and renowned firefighter Bruno Labbadia is in the midst of trying to drag Stuttgart out of relegation danger. He drew his first two games in charge, and pushed in-form RB Leipzig hard in a 2-1 defeat last Friday.

In midweek, Stuttgart reached the quarter-finals of the DFB Pokal by winning 2-1 at lower-league Paderborn, and it was centre-forward Serhou Guirassy who completed a remarkable comeback. VfB were 1-0 down against the second-tier side going into the final five minutes, but turned the game on its head.

Former Rennes and Köln striker Guirassy has now scored eight goals in all competitions, and he has found the net in seven of his last 11 appearances, including the last three. He is particularly prolific on home soil, having scored in his last four matches at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Werder Bremen are likely to give Guirassy plenty of chances to score. They lost 7-1 to Köln in their last away game, and were crushed 6-1 by Bayern in the away game before that. The northern giants have kept just one clean sheet on the road all season, and overall in the league they have leaked 37 goals in 18 games at an average of about two per match.

I'll happily back Guirassy to score at any time here at 2.8415/8.