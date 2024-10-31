Thursday Football Tips: Shoot for profit in Serie A with 6/4 pick
Our football props column is off to Italy on Thursday night with a bet featuring Serie A's top shooters and the side who concede the most shots.
-
No side has taken more shots in Serie A than Roma
-
Torino lead the standings for shots conceded
-
Visitors have conceded 20+ shots in 5 of 9 - back repeat at 6/42.50
-
Place £5 on a US Election market and receive a £5 free bet
Roma v Torino
Thursday 31 October, 19:45
Live on OneFootball
It was a case of close but no cigar last night at Pittodrie - I hope someone found a way to profit.
With a limited fixture list, props options are rather thin on the ground on Thursday so I'm going to take a slightly different approach.
The reason I have focused on this game is that it pits Serie A's most frequent shooters - Roma - against the team who have conceded the most shots, Torino.
The latter have shipped 170 shots in just nine games - that's 22 more than their nearest 'rivals', who have played one match more. In short, Torino lead this category by a distance.
They have conceded 20+ shots in more than half of their Serie A games so far and that looks a line worth considering.
Some will be put off by Roma's form and the general unrest that has surrounded the club since Daniele de Rossi's controversial sacking last month.
But, after the weekend's 5-1 loss to Fiorentina, the need for a response is clear - and is being demanded by fans.
Despite their issues, Roma have already hit 22 shots at home to Venezia and 27 at the Stadio Olimpico against Empoli this season and opponents who are giving up a lot of a shots look ideal for this to happen again.
Sadly, the player-shots markets looks pretty clued up to the stats so in a rare break from the norm, I'm just going to play the 20+ shots line where you can get 6/42.50 about the hosts.
Ten Hag: The Opta stats on the Dutchman's Man Utd reign
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 107pts
Returned: 130.32pts
P/L: +23.32pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Leeds United v Everton: Newcomers can start with a win at 11/8
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14
-
Football Betting Tips
Midweek League One & League Two Tips: Back Wombles to keep Cardiff at bay
-
Football Betting Tips
Rangers v Club Brugge: Back bold Belgians to pinch first leg lead at 16/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 9/1 goalscorer in Man Utd v Arsenal