Thursday Football Tips: Shoot for profit in Serie A with 6/4 pick

No side has taken more shots in Serie A than Roma

Torino lead the standings for shots conceded

Visitors have conceded 20+ shots in 5 of 9 - back repeat at 6/4 2.50

Roma v Torino

Thursday 31 October, 19:45

With a limited fixture list, props options are rather thin on the ground on Thursday so I'm going to take a slightly different approach.

The reason I have focused on this game is that it pits Serie A's most frequent shooters - Roma - against the team who have conceded the most shots, Torino.

The latter have shipped 170 shots in just nine games - that's 22 more than their nearest 'rivals', who have played one match more. In short, Torino lead this category by a distance.

They have conceded 20+ shots in more than half of their Serie A games so far and that looks a line worth considering.

Some will be put off by Roma's form and the general unrest that has surrounded the club since Daniele de Rossi's controversial sacking last month.

But, after the weekend's 5-1 loss to Fiorentina, the need for a response is clear - and is being demanded by fans.

Despite their issues, Roma have already hit 22 shots at home to Venezia and 27 at the Stadio Olimpico against Empoli this season and opponents who are giving up a lot of a shots look ideal for this to happen again.

Sadly, the player-shots markets looks pretty clued up to the stats so in a rare break from the norm, I'm just going to play the 20+ shots line where you can get 6/42.50 about the hosts.