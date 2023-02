Schalke have played out four straight 0-0 draws

Hosts have worst attack in the league

Schalke v Stuttgart

Saturday 25 February, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

The kids were indeed alright last night in the Netherlands, as Jong Ajax kept it close in a 2-1 defeat at Willem II. That puts us in the black for the week, so let's try to keep it that way.

We'll head to Gelsenkirchen, because the Bundesliga's bottom club Schalke are trying to scrap their way out of trouble, and they are up against fellow strugglers Stuttgart.

Schalke have made club history by reeling off four straight 0-0 draws, including last Sunday's stalemate at Union Berlin. Coach Thomas Reis has tightened the team up impressively, but goalscoring remains a huge issue. The Royal Blues have scored just 14 goals in 21 games, and it's a far cry from the days when S04 could boast attacking talent like Leroy Sané and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

Stuttgart have been making a decent fist of escaping the drop since renowned firefighter Bruno Labbadia came to the club. Last weekend's 3-0 win over Köln was a massive step in the right direction, as it was their first win of 2023. However, consistent goalscoring is an issue - VfB have managed just 26 goals in 21 outings, and on the road, they haven't won away from home in the league for over a year.

This should be tense, tight and pretty horrible to watch. Under 2.5 Goals seems a decent price to me at 1.84/5, especially when you consider it's paid out in seven of Schalke's last ten league games.