Not too many are giving Southampton much chance against a side considered title dark horses in some quarters, but there looks to be some good prices on offer about their players in the shots markets.

Let's start with Stuart Armstrong.

The Scottish international has been an eyecatcher in pre-season, with his position particularly noteworthy.

Usually a midfielder, Armstrong has been pushed forward and often used as a second striker. Props punters should pay attention to that.

He's never been shy of getting a shot off and given how far forward he's likely to play in this contest, backing him for 2+ shots at 4/6 looks good business.

Armstrong hit 2+ in seven of his 14 starts last season but he produced some high shot numbers in games when he was given licence to really get forward.

He managed no fewer than seven against Norwich, while he also hit four in games against Aston Villa and Manchester United, as well as in this very fixture - one which saw Southampton win 3-2 and out-shoot their opponents 23-8.

Armstrong is also 23/10 for 3+ shots which is worth considering for those looking for a chunky price.

I'll stick with the 2+ option and combine that with 1+ shot for Mohammed Salisu.

The defender was one of the league's biggest aerial threats from set-pieces last season and although he didn't manage to score, he was regularly sought out by their excellent dead-ball man, James Ward-Prowse.

Salisu managed at least one shot in 17 of his 36 starts which makes a price of 11/5 here look big.

OK, Spurs are decent opponents, who have strengthened further over the summer, but it's worth remembering that while they finished in the top four last season, they were only the eighth-best side when it came to shots conceded.

The Bet Builder double pays just shy of 9/2.

