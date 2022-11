Rovers have conceded nine in four games

Mason-Clark has scored in his last two games

Seven of Peterborough's last nine games had over 2.5 goals

Peterborough were comfortable enough in their midweek FA Cup replay and now it's back to League One business with a trip to Bristol Rovers.

Grant McCann's men won 3-0 at Salford and return to league action in fourth spot and chasing down the automatic promotion places, while Rovers are languishing down in 17th.

Joey Barton's side conceded nine times in four games while Posh have netted in their last nine League One outings and three more at Salford in the FA Cup means they'll be high on confidence of bagging another three points.

Peterborough's midweek win came with changes, and without needing to play top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris, so look for the 12-goal striker to find the net here as he did in his last game against Exeter.

Jack Marriott scored twice at Salford but is expected to only make the bench here, but Ephron Mason-Clarke should start again as he bids to score in three straight games.

Sometimes it pays to ride the hot hand and that's certainly Mason-Clarke, who has been excellent the last couple of games and with Rovers' leaky defence he can take advantage.

Given their recent form then Peterborough are a decent price to win here too at 6/5, and there's been plenty of goals in both teams' games of late to persuade us to throw over 2.5 goals into the mix.

Overs has landed in seven of nine for Peterborough and four of five for Rovers at home - so we seem pretty safe relying on more goals here to bring in our Bet Builder.