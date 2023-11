It's a well-known fixture in Brazil but this meeting of Sao Paulo versus Cruzeiro could be a scrappy affair.

Sao Paulo are in 11th in the penaultimate Copa Sudamericana qualifying spot, but Cruzeiro are just a couple of points behind them and in better recent form.

The hosts have won just one of their last five while the visitors have collected three points in successive games, and throw in some key injuries and hti sis anyone's game.

What we're banking on though is both teams going into it in full-blooded fashion...

Saa Paulo have received the fifth-most yellow cards in the league with 90, along with four reds so far this season.

And they've been given four or more cards in their last two games - making it three times from six outings that they've eclipsed over 3.5 cards.

And with their worrying form they'll be keen to get stuck in and avoid another defeat, so 9/52.78 on over 3.5 cards here makes sense.

We don't want to leave Cruzeiro out of this, and although usually as the away side you'd fancy them for more - they've had 10 fewer cards than the hosts this season.

They've been pretty consistent, getting two cards last time out to end a run of four straight with three bookings - with one of those games also including a red.

Cruzeiro can go big on cards - they've had six of them in three games this season - but descretion may prove the best way forward here and bank on their consistency to do the job for us.

So we'll back them at 1/21.49 for over 2.5 cards.

Cruzeiro are second in the league in the corner standings having won 203 so far this season, and just like cards they're pretty consistent as well.

Overall, this mark has landed in 14 of 16, and away from home they've had five or more corners in seven of their last eight.

They're also in decent form after a couple of wins and that confidence can often translate into more attacking and therefore more corners.

So back them at 17/20 for over 4.5 corners with confidence.

Back Sao Paulo over 3.5 cards, Cruzeiro over 2.5 cards & over 4.5 corners @ 13/27.40 Bet now

