Bodo Glimt well clear at the top

Sandefjord battling relegation

Sandefjord v Bodo Glimt

Sunday 23 July, 16:00

We'll wrap up the week in Norway, because the runaway leaders Bodo Glimt are in action away to struggling Sandefjord.

Inspirational and highly-rated coach Kjetil Knutsen has twice won the Eliteserien title with Bodo Glimt in recent years, which is remarkable when you consider the team from near the Arctic Circle had never previously been crowned as champions of Norway. Not only that, but they have beaten Jose Mourinho's Roma twice in European competition, and have also knocked Ange Postecoglou's Celtic out of Europe.

Bodo Glimt lost their title to Molde last term, but this season they are once against setting the pace at the top of the table. They have already racked up 38 points from their first 15 games, losing just once. If you look at their 12 top-flight wins, eight have been by a margin of two goals or more, and encouragingly for our purposes they have won all but one of their road matches.

Sandefjord are second from bottom, and have lost six of their last eight games, so they are in dreadful form. The Whalers finished 14th out of 16 teams last season, and things show few signs of improving. They are conceding goals at an average of nearly two per game, although they do pack a punch at home in fairness, scoring nine goals across their five matches at the Release Arena.

I'll back Bodo Glimt to win, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder at 1.981/1. 11 of Bodo Glimt's 15 league games have featured three goals or more, and Sandefjord are conceding nearly seven corners per match on their own.