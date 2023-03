Hosts far too short at 1.3 30/100 to get excited

Republic of Ireland v Latvia

Wednesday 22 March, 19:45

Live on ViaPlay Sports 1

Arsenal slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League last night, just as we predicted. Now we turn our attention to international friendly action in the men's game, as the Republic of Ireland face Latvia at the Aviva Stadium.

Kenny faces tough EURO 2024 challenge

If the Republic are to qualify for next year's European Championship finals in Germany, they'll have to do it the hard way.

A limited performance in the Nations League (they finished third in their League B group behind Scotland and Ukraine) doesn't help their chances of landing a playoff, and they'll have to finish in the top two of a section that involves the Netherlands and France if they want to qualify automatically.

Stephen Kenny's record as Republic boss is distinctly underwhelming, although the Boys In Green have at least started to win some games at home.

Scotland were swept aside 3-0 in the Nations League clash in June, and Armenia were edged out 3-2, as Robbie Brady scored a late penalty.

Ferguson could start Ireland revival

The defence of Kenny has generally focused on the development of young talent, and perhaps the greatest of those promising youngsters has just fallen into his lap.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is only 18, but he plays with the aura of someone much older and more experienced. He is strong, his touch is immaculate, and he already seems to be a consummate finisher.

Ferguson scored a brace in the weekend's 5-0 win over Grimsby, and has seven goals in all competitions for the Seagulls.

He will make his first senior start for his country tonight, and to illustrate the excitement surrounding the former Bohemians tyro, the Betfair Sportsbook has a host of Ferguson-related bets to dig into.

Adam Idah is out with a foot injury, while Kenny has suggested he may give starts to some players who are struggling for game time at club level.

Latvia haven't come to make up the numbers

Stephen Kenny came to the senior Republic of Ireland job through the Under-21 route, and Latvia boss Dainis Kazakevics has risen in the same way.

The Baltic side have lost just once inside 90 minutes across their last 12 internationals, and in the qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar they drew 3-3 with Turkey and only lost by a single goal at home to the Netherlands.

Striker Vladislav Gutkovskis is having a decent season in the Polish Ekstraklasa with leaders Rakow Czestochowa, while 21-year-old Raimonds Krollis was a regular scorer in the Latvian league with Valmiera before his move to Serie A side Spezia.

Ferguson can shine, even if the Republic don't

Given that Latvia have kept things close against the likes of Norway, Turkey and the Netherlands fairly recently, I can't get excited about backing the hosts here at 1.330/100 in the Match Odds market.

If anything, I'd rather go the other way and back Latvia +1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9520/21. We would only lose if Latvia lose by two goals, and they haven't done that since a 2-0 reverse against Norway in September 2021.

However, even if I am sceptical about Kenny's side in general, I'm excited to see Ferguson in action.

You can back him on the Sportsbook to score at any time at evens, but I'll be a little more circumspect and back him to have two or more shots on target at 10/11.

He should be heavily involved in the hosts' attacking play, and he's averaging an amazing 1.74 shots on target per 90 for Brighton in the Premier League this term.