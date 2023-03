Rennes in terrific form at home

Marseille games usually full of goals

Rennes v Marseille

Sunday 05 March, 19:45

Volendam did us proud last night, as they came storming back from a goal down to beat Emmen 3-1 to give us a winner on the Draw No Bet market. After a long stint, we hope to sign off with a winner as we head to Ligue 1, because Rennes are up against Marseille in a fascinating clash.

It's been a topsy-turvy few weeks for Marseille and their coach Igor Tudor. They knocked out PSG in the Coupe de France, securing their first home win in Le Classique for 12 years. However, they were then knocked out of the competition on penalties by second-tier Annecy, and when they faced PSG at the Stade Velodrome in the league, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi combined to devastating effect to hand l'OM a 3-0 defeat.

Marseille's domestic trophy hopes have been wiped away, and they face an almighty battle to qualify for the Champions League. Tonight's opponents Rennes are just six points behind them, and although their form has fluctuated wildly recently, they are chasing a third straight win in Ligue 1. SRFC's form at Roazhon Park is formidable - they have won 11 of their last 12 league games on home soil, and they vanquished PSG 1-0 in mid-January.

Even though Marseille have won their last six away games in Ligue 1, this feels like a tough test at the wrong time after the humiliation of their Coupe de France exit. I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Rennes/Draw and Over 1.5 Goals at 1.9210/11. Marseille's last 13 Ligue 1 games have featured at least two goals, as have 15 of Rennes' last 16 competitive home matches.