Back 6/1 6.80 Bet Builder treble on Inter trio

Beaten finalists Inter started the season with four wins

Last season's beaten finalists Inter Milan kick-off their Champions League campaign with a trip to Spain for Real Sociedad's return to the competition.

Sociedad are back in the tournament after a decade out, with theit third Champions League group campaign pitting them against Inter, Benfica and RB Salzburg.

The Spaniards will hope the atmosphere of the occasion in San Sebastian can lift them as they've won just one of five this season so aren't in the best form to take on an Inter side who look like they mean business in 2023-24.

You can get 2/12.94 on a Sociedad home win but Inter's 29/202.45 for an away win doesn't look a bad price considering they've won all four games this term by a combined 13-1 - including a 5-1 thrashing of AC Milan in the derby at the weekend.

It's 9/43.25 on the draw and that's a result Sociedad have already seen three times already this term. But away from the result there's a couple of player prop bets involved in our Bet Builder for Wednesday...

We'll kick off with Inter's star man Lautaro Martinez, who made a flying start to the season with five goals in his first three games.

Those three games saw him have 16 efforts on goal with seven on target, so he's a decent shout for 2+ shots on target here at 17/10.

He didn't hit the target despite Inter beating Milan 5-1, but to be fair he'd just been away in South America on international duty with Argentina.

Even though he didn't play much in the second game in Bolivia, making that trip back for the Milan derby just four days later will take it out of you.

So we're expecting a bounce back here with Martinez getting back to his previous production.

Marcus Thuram is really starting to find his feet at Inter and could rival Martinez as their main threat before too long if hs keeps his recent form up.

The Frenchman scored in his last two Inter games and totalled nine shots with four on target in those two outings.

Thuram hit the target twice in each of his last two matches for Inter but we'll just temper expectations slightly with 1+ shot on target the bet at 4/111.36.

Defender Stefan de Vrij didn't start against AC Milan, but he still managed to give a foul away in the 17 minutes he got on the pitch for.

So the Dutchman kept up his record of giving away a foul in every game so far this season - including playing just the second half for the Netherlands against Greece.

He even gave away two fouls in the opener, so with De Vrij being priced up at 10/111.88 for just 1+ foul has caught our attention.