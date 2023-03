La Real still on track for UCL spot

Cadiz poor on the road

Real Sociedad v Cadiz

Friday 03 March, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV

Our boy Vinicius Junior had a tough night, as Real Madrid were shut out by a defensive masterclass from their old foes Barcelona, who managed to win 1-0 despite the absence of Pedri and Robert Lewandowski. The only thing the Brazilian managed to do was wrestle Frenkie de Jong to the ground. We move on.

Well, we're not going to move on very far, because we are heading to Anoeta for a La Liga clash between Real Sociedad and Cadiz. Even though Real Sociedad have been slowing down a bit recently, that's mainly due to injury, and this is a side that has fought its way into the top three.

La Real have only won two of their last six home games in the league, but there are some mitigating circumstances. They conceded a last-gasp equaliser against Celta Vigo in a 1-1 draw, they were held 1-1 by Valencia because of an early red card, and they conceded two late goals against a very good Real Betis side. With David Silva, Umar Sadiq, Momo Cho and Aritz Elustondo are all out, so that explains some of the struggles too.

Overall, Imanol's men have still won 13 of 23 league games and have lost just six. They have one of the best defensive records in the division (they have conceded an average of just one goal per game), and exciting attacking players like Take Kubo, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Sorloth.

Cadiz have won three of their last five games, but they are only just above the dropzone, and have lost five of their last seven road matches in the league. They lost tamely at Barcelona and Athletic Club recently, and I think something similar will happen here, so I'll back the hosts -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9620/21.