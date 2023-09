Real have conceded in 2/2 Liga home games this season



And also in 15/21 CL group games at the Bernabeu



Back Real to win & concede



Real Madrid v Union Berlin

Wednesday 17:45 (Live on TNT Sports 1)

On the south coast last night, Southampton fell 0-1 at home to Ipswich to leave us short on our goals target.

We're stepping up to Europe's top table today for Real Madrid's first Champions League game of the season. Los Blancos are hosting Union Berlin and the illustrious home team might not have everything their own way.

Real have made a perfect start to their domestic campaign, winning each of their first five Liga games. The margin of victory has been one or two goals in all five, with the hosts conceding in a pair of 2-1 victories at the Bernabeu.

Real have also conceded in 15/21 Champions League group-stage home games going back to 2016 (W14-D4-L3). Each season since then, at least two of their three group-stage visitors have found the back of the net.

Union Berlin have made a mixed start in the Bundesliga, winning their first two games 4-1 before losing the last two 0-3 and 1-2.

This is their first ever Champions League game and they've never played Real before, but with more CL visitors to the Bernabeu finding the net than not, we're happy to take a punt on them to score.

'Yes' is an odds-against bet in the Both Teams To Score market, but we also fancy in-form Real to have too much for the visitors, so we'll grab the longer odds on both teams to score AND Real to win.

For a goalscorer bet, Jude Bellingham is the man in form. The England midfielder has netted in five of his first six appearances for Real - as well as scoring in last week's international game against Scotland. He should go off around 3.02/1 in the Player To Score market.

For Union, Robin Gosens and Kevin Behrens have both scored in two of their four Bundesliga games.

Back Real Madrid/Yes in Match Odds and Both Teams To Score @ 3.412/5 Bet now

Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer!