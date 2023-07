Erik ten Hag playing Sancho in central forward position

Real came from 2-0 down to beat AC Milan 3-2

One of the best pre-season friendlies this summer sees European giants Real Madrid and Man Utd face-off in Houston, Texas in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It's only pre-season but these games are always hugely popular, especially in the USA and there are plenty of storylines and things to watch out for here.

Jude Bellingham had an impressive start for Real in their 3-2 comeback win over AC Milan, while Man Utd have won three friendlies so far all without conceding a goal.

That will surely change here though and that's where we'll start our focus.

Man Utd have kept Leeds, Lyon and Arsenal from scoring against them so far, but even a Real Madrid just getting started in pre-season is still a big step up.

There's obviously plenty of attacking talent on show but with Real going 2-0 down against AC Milan they showed they've also not yet settled properly in defence.

So there's plenty of reasons to suggest both teams will score here - and the bookies agree as it's only 1/21.49 on both of them finding the net - but worth including.

Erik ten Hag has played Jadon Sancho in a central attacking position in all three friendlies so far this summer - as both a false nine type and in behind a striker.

The England international scored in his last game playing nominally up front with Bruno Fernandes in behind - and ten Hag may see that as part of the way to work around them not signing a recognised No.9 this summer.

Sancho's pace can trouble Real and especially if he has Fernandes playing then he should be presented with a few chances.

It's 10/34.33 that he takes one of them and scores for the second game running.

