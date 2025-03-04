Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: Vinicius Junior v Llorente duel can deliver 17/2 winner
There's a Madrid derby in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday and our football props column is focusing on a head-to-head battle...
-
Vinicius can draw fouls in Llorente battle
-
Brazilian dangerman carded in 13 of 35 games
-
Back Bet Builder double at around 17/29.50
-
Completely Free Bet available every day this Cheltenham Festival on any racing multi
Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League last 16 special
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
Tuesday 4 March, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 1
There may be a new format in this season's Champions League but, as we head towards the business end of the new-look tournament, it still promises to deliver much in the latter stages.
We've had some truly classic knockout ties in recent seasons and there's potential for more excitement in this one as the two Madrid giants go head-to-head.
Earlier in Diego Simeone's reign at Atletico, these derbies would often be attritional, Atleti trying to grind out a result from their rock-solid defensive base.
Times have changed, however. They aren't as strong defensively these days and their games tend to be more open affairs. Even with this being the first of two legs, I'm not expecting a tight, tense contest. After all, Atletico's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg last week brought a 4-4 draw away to Barcelona.
Both teams to score has landed in the last nine meetings of these two sides and is certainly worth considering at 3/41.75.
Leg 1: Marcos Llorente to commit 2+ fouls
However, my angle here is to focus on the likely battle between Real star Vinicius Junior and Marcos Llorente.
Vini Jr has featured towards the top of La Liga's most-fouled list for several seasons now; so far this term he sits second.
Spanish La Liga - Top 5 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Takefusa Kubo
|Real Sociedad
|36
|73
|2.8
|Vinícius Júnior
|Real Madrid
|30
|70
|2.8
|Christantus Uche
|Getafe
|33
|68
|2.4
|Yangel Herrera
|Girona
|29
|68
|2.7
|Aimar Oroz
|Osasuna
|37
|64
|1.9
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|31
|64
|2.3
|Samú Costa
|Mallorca
|32
|63
|2.1
|Giovani Lo Celso
|Betis
|25
|63
|3.9
|Carlos Vicente
|Alavés
|37
|62
|1.8
|Pape Gueye
|Villarreal
|34
|62
|2.5
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona
|35
|60
|1.9
|Jofre Carreras
|Espanyol
|37
|59
|2.4
|Kike García
|Alavés
|35
|59
|2.1
|Ilaix Moriba
|Celta Vigo
|33
|58
|2.4
|Diego Rico
|Getafe
|33
|56
|1.8
|Dani Raba
|Leganés
|29
|56
|2.7
|Dodi Lukébakio
|Sevilla
|38
|55
|1.6
|Isi Palazón
|Vallecano
|35
|53
|2.2
|Mauro Arambarri
|Getafe
|35
|52
|1.8
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|37
|51
|1.6
|Thierno Barry
|Villarreal
|35
|51
|2
|Hugo Duro
|Valencia
|31
|50
|2.1
|Yvan Neyou
|Leganés
|30
|50
|1.9
|Rodrigo De Paul
|Atlético
|34
|49
|2.1
|Luis Milla
|Getafe
|33
|48
|1.5
|Iván Sánchez
|Valladolid
|32
|48
|3.1
|Anuar Tuhami
|Valladolid
|26
|48
|2.5
|Álex Baena
|Villarreal
|32
|47
|1.6
|Nahuel Tenaglia
|Alavés
|34
|45
|1.4
|Enzo Barrenechea
|Valencia
|30
|45
|1.8
|Brais Méndez
|Real Sociedad
|27
|45
|2.6
|José Ángel Carmona
|Sevilla
|35
|44
|1.3
|Mario Martín
|Valladolid
|30
|44
|2.3
|Romain Perraud
|Betis
|28
|44
|2
|Isco
|Betis
|22
|44
|2.6
|Sandro Ramírez
|Las Palmas
|31
|43
|1.9
|Fábio Silva
|Las Palmas
|24
|43
|2.1
|Jon Aramburu
|Real Sociedad
|35
|42
|1.5
|Mikel Jauregizar
|Athletic Club
|34
|42
|1.7
|Giuliano Simeone
|Atlético
|33
|42
|1.9
|Juan Iglesias
|Getafe
|37
|41
|1.3
|Djibril Sow
|Sevilla
|30
|41
|1.8
|Vedat Muriqi
|Mallorca
|29
|41
|1.8
|Dani Rodríguez
|Mallorca
|37
|40
|1.7
|Alberto Moleiro
|Las Palmas
|35
|40
|1.3
|Kylian Mbappé
|Real Madrid
|34
|40
|1.2
|Bryan Gil
|Girona
|25
|40
|2.1
|Luis Rioja
|Alavés
|37
|39
|1.2
|Iñaki Williams
|Athletic Club
|35
|39
|1.3
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|34
|39
|1.3
|Conor Gallagher
|Atlético
|32
|39
|2.2
|Ayoze Pérez
|Villarreal
|30
|39
|1.8
|Bryan Zaragoza
|Osasuna
|27
|39
|1.9
|Munir El Haddadi
|Leganés
|25
|39
|4.1
|André Almeida
|Valencia
|34
|38
|1.7
|Abde Ezzalzouli
|Betis
|32
|38
|1.7
|Jesús Rodriguez
|Betis
|21
|38
|3.1
|Sergi Darder
|Mallorca
|38
|37
|1.2
|Raphinha
|Barcelona
|36
|37
|1.2
|Dani Parejo
|Villarreal
|36
|37
|1.5
|Lucas Torró
|Osasuna
|35
|37
|1.1
|Arnau Martínez
|Girona
|32
|37
|1.3
|Alejandro Balde
|Barcelona
|32
|37
|1.5
|Isaac Romero
|Sevilla
|31
|37
|1.5
|Pablo Maffeo
|Mallorca
|30
|37
|1.4
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|30
|37
|1.7
|Manu Fuster
|Las Palmas
|28
|37
|3.4
|Juanmi Latasa
|Valladolid
|28
|36
|2.3
|Marc Casadó
|Barcelona
|23
|36
|2
|Ante Budimir
|Osasuna
|38
|35
|1.1
|Nico Williams
|Athletic Club
|29
|35
|1.6
|Javi Galán
|Atlético
|25
|35
|1.8
|Carles Aleñá
|Getafe
|24
|35
|2
|Borja Iglesias
|Celta Vigo
|37
|34
|1.6
|Renato Tapia
|Leganés
|34
|34
|1.3
|Brahim Díaz
|Real Madrid
|31
|34
|2.2
|Iago Aspas
|Celta Vigo
|30
|34
|1.8
|Miguel Gutiérrez
|Girona
|29
|34
|1.2
|Diego López
|Valencia
|38
|33
|1.1
|Jorge de Frutos
|Vallecano
|36
|33
|1.2
|Sergi Altimira
|Betis
|32
|33
|1.5
|Alejo Véliz
|Espanyol
|27
|33
|2.6
|Abel Bretones
|Osasuna
|35
|32
|1.4
|Williot Swedberg
|Celta Vigo
|32
|32
|2.1
|Lucas Vázquez
|Real Madrid
|32
|32
|1.3
|Abdel Abqar
|Alavés
|29
|32
|1.2
|Mamadou Sylla
|Valladolid
|29
|32
|1.8
|Rubén García
|Osasuna
|36
|31
|1.1
|Óscar Mingueza
|Celta Vigo
|34
|31
|1
|Óscar Valentín
|Vallecano
|34
|31
|1.5
|Dimitri Foulquier
|Valencia
|32
|31
|1.2
|Cyle Larin
|Mallorca
|32
|31
|1.6
|Viti Rozada
|Las Palmas
|29
|31
|1.4
|Arda Güler
|Real Madrid
|28
|31
|2.2
|Alfon González
|Celta Vigo
|26
|31
|2
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|19
|31
|2.5
|Alex Berenguer
|Athletic Club
|36
|30
|1.1
|Javi Guerra
|Valencia
|36
|30
|1
|Omar El Hilali
|Espanyol
|36
|30
|0.9
|Miguel de la Fuente
|Leganés
|34
|30
|1.6
|Yeremy Pino
|Villarreal
|34
|30
|1.4
|Samuel Lino
|Atlético
|31
|30
|1.7
|Dário Essugo
|Las Palmas
|27
|30
|1.4
|Dani Ceballos
|Real Madrid
|23
|30
|2.2
|Vitor Roque
|Betis
|22
|30
|2.2
|Maroan Sannadi
|Athletic Club
|16
|30
|3.6
|Marash Kumbulla
|Espanyol
|35
|29
|0.9
|Pablo Ibáñez
|Osasuna
|28
|29
|2
|Sergi Cardona
|Villarreal
|35
|28
|0.9
|Marcos Alonso
|Celta Vigo
|31
|28
|1
|Iñigo Martínez
|Barcelona
|28
|28
|1
|Viktor Tsygankov
|Girona
|27
|28
|1.3
|Carlos Martín
|Alavés
|26
|28
|1.9
|Selim Amallah
|Valladolid
|24
|28
|1.8
|Marcos André
|Valladolid
|22
|28
|2.1
|Adrià Alti
|Leganés
|22
|28
|1.5
|Antonio Blanco
|Alavés
|35
|27
|0.9
|Javi Puado
|Espanyol
|35
|27
|0.8
|Santi Comesaña
|Villarreal
|35
|27
|0.9
|Pablo Barrios
|Atlético
|31
|27
|1
|Javi López
|Real Sociedad
|29
|27
|1.3
|Johnny Cardoso
|Betis
|28
|27
|1.1
|Dani Olmo
|Barcelona
|25
|27
|2
|Walid Cheddira
|Espanyol
|22
|27
|3.9
|Tasos Douvikas
|Celta Vigo
|20
|27
|3.5
|Antony
|Betis
|17
|27
|1.8
|Arthur
|Girona
|15
|27
|2.6
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atlético
|38
|26
|0.9
|Cristhian Mosquera
|Valencia
|37
|26
|0.7
|Javi Muñoz
|Las Palmas
|35
|26
|0.9
|Djené Dakonam
|Getafe
|31
|26
|0.9
|Peque Fernández
|Sevilla
|26
|26
|2.1
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|26
|26
|2.2
|Álex Sola
|Getafe
|19
|26
|2.3
|Seydouba Cissé
|Leganés
|34
|25
|0.9
|Pep Chavarría
|Vallecano
|34
|25
|0.9
|Pathé Ciss
|Vallecano
|33
|25
|1
|Marcos Llorente
|Atlético
|33
|25
|0.9
|Luis Pérez
|Valladolid
|30
|25
|0.9
|Óscar Rodríguez
|Leganés
|29
|25
|1.7
|Nicolas Pépé
|Villarreal
|28
|25
|1.5
|Roberto Fernández
|Espanyol
|19
|25
|1.5
|Johan Mojica
|Mallorca
|36
|24
|0.8
|Aurélien Tchouaméni
|Real Madrid
|32
|24
|0.8
|Oihan Sancet
|Athletic Club
|29
|24
|1.3
|Robin Le Normand
|Atlético
|27
|24
|1
|Moussa Diarra
|Alavés
|26
|24
|1.2
|Ramon Terrats
|Villarreal
|26
|24
|1.6
|Alex Král
|Espanyol
|37
|23
|0.8
|Juan Cruz
|Leganés
|34
|23
|0.9
|Diego Llorente
|Betis
|30
|23
|0.8
|Diego García
|Leganés
|28
|23
|1.7
|Yáser Asprilla
|Girona
|27
|23
|1.5
|Antoniu Roca
|Espanyol
|26
|23
|2
|Santiago Mouriño
|Alavés
|25
|23
|1.1
|Beñat Turrientes
|Real Sociedad
|21
|23
|2.2
|Javi Rodríguez
|Celta Vigo
|36
|22
|0.8
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Real Sociedad
|35
|22
|0.9
|Fran García
|Real Madrid
|31
|22
|0.9
|Edu Expósito
|Espanyol
|19
|22
|1.9
|Adnan Januzaj
|Las Palmas
|18
|22
|3.4
|Gorka Guruzeta
|Athletic Club
|36
|21
|1
|Andrei Ratiu
|Vallecano
|35
|21
|0.6
|Adri Embarba
|Vallecano
|35
|21
|1.2
|Carlos Romero
|Espanyol
|34
|21
|0.7
|Manu Sánchez
|Alavés
|33
|21
|0.7
|Dani Vivian
|Athletic Club
|32
|21
|0.7
|Unai López
|Vallecano
|32
|21
|1.1
|Álex Suárez
|Las Palmas
|30
|21
|0.8
|Fermín López
|Barcelona
|28
|21
|1.5
|Robert Navarro
|Mallorca
|23
|21
|1.5
|Albert Sambi Lokonga
|Sevilla
|22
|21
|1.3
|Kike Pérez
|Valladolid
|19
|21
|1.6
|Ilias Akhomach
|Villarreal
|11
|21
|3.2
|Florian Lejeune
|Vallecano
|37
|20
|0.5
|Jesús Areso
|Osasuna
|36
|20
|0.6
|José Campaña
|Las Palmas
|25
|20
|1.5
|Tajon Buchanan
|Villarreal
|13
|20
|4.4
|Martín Zubimendi
|Real Sociedad
|36
|19
|0.6
|Álvaro García
|Vallecano
|36
|19
|0.7
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|35
|19
|0.9
|Oliver McBurnie
|Las Palmas
|34
|19
|0.9
|Pepelu
|Valencia
|34
|19
|1
|Jules Koundé
|Barcelona
|32
|19
|0.7
|Adrià Pedrosa
|Sevilla
|31
|19
|0.7
|Yuri Berchiche
|Athletic Club
|30
|19
|0.8
|Álvaro Tejero
|Espanyol
|28
|19
|1.4
|Pablo Durán
|Celta Vigo
|27
|19
|1.2
|Abdón Prats
|Mallorca
|24
|19
|3.9
|Clément Lenglet
|Atlético
|23
|19
|0.9
|Raúl Asencio
|Real Madrid
|23
|19
|1
|Álvaro Rodríguez
|Getafe
|22
|19
|2
|Lucas Rosa
|Valladolid
|21
|19
|0.9
|Nayef Aguerd
|Real Sociedad
|21
|19
|1
|Ander Guevara
|Alavés
|33
|18
|0.8
|Unai Gómez
|Athletic Club
|32
|18
|1.3
|Valentin Rosier
|Leganés
|32
|18
|0.6
|Aitor Ruibal
|Betis
|29
|18
|1.2
|Frenkie de Jong
|Barcelona
|26
|18
|1.4
|Oriol Romeu
|Girona
|25
|18
|1.2
|Aritz Elustondo
|Real Sociedad
|22
|18
|1.1
|Bertug Yildirim
|Getafe
|22
|18
|1.5
|Kirian Rodríguez
|Las Palmas
|21
|18
|0.9
|Chimy Ávila
|Betis
|19
|18
|2.4
|Reinildo
|Atlético
|19
|18
|1.7
|Ladislav Krejcí
|Girona
|28
|17
|0.6
|Arnaut Danjuma
|Villarreal
|28
|17
|1
|Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta
|Athletic Club
|26
|17
|1
|Juanmi
|Betis
|24
|17
|1.6
|Marvin Park
|Las Palmas
|23
|17
|1.5
|Umar Sadiq
|Valencia
|23
|17
|1.5
|Adam Aznou
|Valladolid
|13
|17
|1.8
|Jonathan Bamba
|Celta Vigo
|12
|17
|1.9
|Sergio Gómez
|Real Sociedad
|37
|16
|0.5
|Daley Blind
|Girona
|34
|16
|0.5
|Raúl Moro
|Valladolid
|33
|16
|0.6
|Koke
|Atlético
|32
|16
|0.7
|Javi Hernández
|Leganés
|31
|16
|0.6
|Ferran Torres
|Barcelona
|27
|16
|1.3
|Hugo Álvarez
|Celta Vigo
|26
|16
|0.9
|Chidera Ejuke
|Sevilla
|25
|16
|1.5
|Eray Cömert
|Valladolid
|25
|16
|0.8
|Pablo Marín
|Real Sociedad
|23
|16
|1.2
|Stoichkov
|Alavés
|16
|16
|2.1
|Suso
|Sevilla
|16
|16
|2.4
|Yan Diomande
|Leganés
|10
|16
|2.7
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|36
|15
|0.4
|César Tárrega
|Valencia
|34
|15
|0.4
|Kike Salas
|Sevilla
|31
|15
|0.6
|Beñat Prados
|Athletic Club
|30
|15
|0.8
|David López
|Girona
|29
|15
|0.6
|Luka Sucic
|Real Sociedad
|29
|15
|0.8
|Antonio Rüdiger
|Real Madrid
|29
|15
|0.6
|Iván Balliu
|Vallecano
|25
|15
|1.1
|Randy Nteka
|Vallecano
|24
|15
|1.2
|Borja Mayoral
|Getafe
|24
|15
|1.2
|Jorge Sáenz
|Leganés
|23
|15
|0.8
|Sheraldo Becker
|Real Sociedad
|22
|15
|1.4
|Yeray Álvarez
|Athletic Club
|21
|15
|0.8
|Takuma Asano
|Mallorca
|21
|15
|1.3
|Alfonso Espino
|Vallecano
|16
|15
|1.6
|Alejandro Catena
|Osasuna
|35
|14
|0.4
|Jon Guridi
|Alavés
|33
|14
|0.6
|Iván Martín
|Girona
|32
|14
|0.6
|Nemanja Gudelj
|Sevilla
|31
|14
|0.5
|Jaime Mata
|Las Palmas
|30
|14
|2
|Darko Brasanac
|Leganés
|30
|14
|0.8
|Pol Lozano
|Espanyol
|30
|14
|0.6
|Pablo Fornals
|Betis
|26
|14
|0.7
|Marc Bartra
|Betis
|25
|14
|0.6
|Iker Muñoz
|Osasuna
|23
|14
|2.1
|José Gayà
|Valencia
|23
|14
|0.7
|Álex Muñoz
|Las Palmas
|21
|14
|0.9
|Alejandro Francés
|Girona
|18
|14
|1.1
|Darwin Machís
|Valladolid
|18
|14
|2
|Álvaro Djaló
|Athletic Club
|17
|14
|1.9
|Stefan Bajcetic
|Las Palmas
|14
|14
|1.3
|Thierry Correia
|Valencia
|11
|14
|1.6
|Alexander Sørloth
|Atlético
|35
|13
|0.8
|Omar Mascarell
|Mallorca
|32
|13
|0.6
|Martin Valjent
|Mallorca
|31
|13
|0.4
|Natan
|Betis
|31
|13
|0.5
|Ander Barrenetxea
|Real Sociedad
|30
|13
|0.9
|Kiko Femenía
|Villarreal
|28
|13
|0.5
|Toni Martínez
|Alavés
|28
|13
|1.2
|Copete
|Mallorca
|25
|13
|0.8
|Abel Ruiz
|Girona
|23
|13
|0.9
|Manu Morlanes
|Mallorca
|23
|13
|0.9
|Domingos Duarte
|Getafe
|22
|13
|0.6
|Duk
|Leganés
|10
|13
|6.8
|Sergio González
|Leganés
|36
|12
|0.4
|Omar Alderete
|Getafe
|34
|12
|0.4
|Fran Beltrán
|Celta Vigo
|34
|12
|0.4
|Juanlu Sánchez
|Sevilla
|32
|12
|0.6
|Raúl García
|Osasuna
|32
|12
|1.5
|José María Giménez
|Atlético
|27
|12
|0.5
|Fran Pérez
|Valencia
|26
|12
|2
|Abdul Mumin
|Vallecano
|24
|12
|0.5
|Youssouf Sabaly
|Betis
|22
|12
|0.7
|Aihen Muñoz
|Real Sociedad
|21
|12
|1
|Pere Milla
|Espanyol
|20
|12
|2.4
|Óscar Trejo
|Vallecano
|19
|12
|2.2
|Pau Cabanes
|Villarreal
|16
|12
|3.2
|Florian Grillitsch
|Valladolid
|13
|12
|1.7
|Antonio Sánchez
|Mallorca
|33
|11
|0.7
|Ángel Correa
|Atlético
|31
|11
|1.3
|Carl Starfelt
|Celta Vigo
|28
|11
|0.4
|Igor Zubeldia
|Real Sociedad
|28
|11
|0.4
|Carles Pérez
|Getafe
|27
|11
|0.7
|Joan Jordán
|Alavés
|25
|11
|0.7
|Saúl Ñíguez
|Sevilla
|24
|11
|0.6
|Tomás Conechny
|Alavés
|22
|11
|1.2
|Gerard Gumbau
|Vallecano
|22
|11
|1.2
|Jesús Vázquez
|Valencia
|19
|11
|1.1
|Urko González
|Real Sociedad
|18
|11
|0.7
|Gerard Moreno
|Villarreal
|17
|11
|1.4
|Bojan Miovski
|Girona
|17
|11
|1.1
|Loïc Badé
|Sevilla
|32
|10
|0.3
|Portu
|Girona
|27
|10
|1.2
|Sergio Camello
|Vallecano
|23
|10
|0.8
|Carlos Domínguez
|Celta Vigo
|19
|10
|0.8
|Coba da Costa
|Getafe
|19
|10
|0.9
|Chuki
|Valladolid
|18
|10
|1.2
|Peter Federico
|Getafe
|17
|10
|1.9
|Mateu Morey
|Mallorca
|16
|10
|1.2
|Aridane Hernández
|Vallecano
|14
|10
|0.9
|Marcão
|Sevilla
|12
|10
|1.6
|Iván Jaime
|Valencia
|9
|10
|3.1
|Julián Alvarez
|Atlético
|37
|9
|0.3
|Antonio Raíllo
|Mallorca
|36
|9
|0.3
|Pau Cubarsí
|Barcelona
|35
|9
|0.3
|Jon Moncayola
|Osasuna
|32
|9
|0.4
|Gerard Martín
|Barcelona
|28
|9
|0.8
|Stanko Juric
|Valladolid
|26
|9
|0.5
|Hugo Sotelo
|Celta Vigo
|24
|9
|0.6
|Endrick
|Real Madrid
|22
|9
|2.3
|Allan Nyom
|Getafe
|20
|9
|0.9
|Damián Rodríguez
|Celta Vigo
|17
|9
|0.9
|Cucho Hernández
|Betis
|15
|9
|0.7
|Tamás Nikitscher
|Valladolid
|13
|9
|0.9
|Rubén Vargas
|Sevilla
|11
|9
|1.2
|Yoel Lago
|Celta Vigo
|8
|9
|1.4
|Henrique
|Valladolid
|5
|9
|2.3
|Enzo Boyomo
|Valladolid
|37
|8
|0.2
|Leandro Cabrera
|Espanyol
|33
|8
|0.3
|Mika Mármol
|Las Palmas
|30
|8
|0.3
|Nahuel Molina
|Atlético
|30
|8
|0.5
|Scott McKenna
|Las Palmas
|29
|8
|0.3
|Eric García
|Barcelona
|29
|8
|0.5
|Donny van de Beek
|Girona
|26
|8
|0.5
|Matija Nastasic
|Leganés
|26
|8
|0.3
|Juan Bernat
|Villarreal
|24
|8
|0.8
|Fernando Calero
|Espanyol
|21
|8
|1
|Benito Ramírez
|Las Palmas
|19
|8
|1.5
|Adama Boiro
|Athletic Club
|18
|8
|0.7
|Pau Navarro
|Villarreal
|17
|8
|0.8
|Fernando López
|Celta Vigo
|17
|8
|1.1
|Álvaro Aguado
|Espanyol
|16
|8
|1.6
|Irvin Cardona
|Espanyol
|16
|8
|1.2
|Rodrigo Riquelme
|Atlético
|16
|8
|1.4
|Dani Gómez
|Valencia
|14
|8
|1.4
|Éder Militão
|Real Madrid
|12
|8
|0.8
|Pablo Torre
|Barcelona
|10
|8
|2.3
|José Gragera
|Espanyol
|10
|8
|1.3
|Chiquinho
|Mallorca
|8
|8
|5.1
|Joan García
|Espanyol
|38
|7
|0.2
|Cristhian Stuani
|Girona
|32
|7
|0.6
|Rubén Peña
|Osasuna
|25
|7
|0.8
|Cédric Bakambu
|Betis
|25
|7
|0.9
|Sergio Carreira
|Celta Vigo
|23
|7
|0.4
|Jon Olasagasti
|Real Sociedad
|22
|7
|0.7
|Denis Suárez
|Villarreal
|21
|7
|1.1
|Rafa Mir
|Valencia
|20
|7
|0.8
|Juan Herzog
|Las Palmas
|19
|7
|0.5
|Asier Villalibre
|Alavés
|16
|7
|2
|Sergi Guardiola
|Vallecano
|16
|7
|1.8
|Stanis Idumbo
|Sevilla
|14
|7
|2.3
|Ferland Mendy
|Real Madrid
|14
|7
|0.6
|Amath Ndiaye
|Valladolid
|13
|7
|1.7
|Antonio Candela
|Valladolid
|12
|7
|0.7
|Nabil Fekir
|Betis
|2
|7
|3.5
|Álex Remiro
|Real Sociedad
|36
|6
|0.2
|Lucien Agoumé
|Sevilla
|35
|6
|0.3
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|Valencia
|34
|6
|0.2
|Marko Dmitrovic
|Leganés
|32
|6
|0.2
|Augusto Batalla
|Vallecano
|32
|6
|0.2
|Moi Gómez
|Osasuna
|26
|6
|0.7
|Pedro Díaz
|Vallecano
|26
|6
|0.4
|Aitor Paredes
|Athletic Club
|23
|6
|0.3
|Orri Óskarsson
|Real Sociedad
|23
|6
|0.6
|Yellu Santiago
|Getafe
|19
|6
|1.5
|Jhon Solís
|Girona
|19
|6
|1
|Ricardo Rodríguez
|Betis
|18
|6
|0.4
|Carlos Benavídez
|Alavés
|18
|6
|1.1
|Enzo Loiodice
|Las Palmas
|17
|6
|0.8
|Brian Oliván
|Espanyol
|17
|6
|0.5
|Luiz Júnior
|Villarreal
|17
|6
|0.4
|Sergi Canós
|Valencia
|17
|6
|1.5
|Raúl Albiol
|Villarreal
|15
|6
|0.5
|César Azpilicueta
|Atlético
|14
|6
|0.6
|Enric Franquesa
|Leganés
|12
|6
|0.9
|Juma Bah
|Valladolid
|12
|6
|0.6
|Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|8
|6
|0.9
|Abde Rebbach
|Alavés
|8
|6
|1.4
|Nabil Aberdin
|Getafe
|7
|6
|2.1
|Ángel Ortiz
|Betis
|5
|6
|1.5
|Vicente Guaita
|Celta Vigo
|34
|5
|0.1
|Antonio Sivera
|Alavés
|32
|5
|0.2
|Jasper Cillessen
|Las Palmas
|27
|5
|0.2
|Óscar De Marcos
|Athletic Club
|26
|5
|0.3
|Juan Foyth
|Villarreal
|19
|5
|0.3
|José Arnáiz
|Osasuna
|15
|5
|3.8
|Marc Roca
|Betis
|14
|5
|0.5
|Jon Pacheco
|Real Sociedad
|14
|5
|0.5
|Víctor Meseguer
|Valladolid
|14
|5
|1.1
|Axel Witsel
|Atlético
|14
|5
|0.5
|Unai Núñez
|Athletic Club
|10
|5
|0.7
|Gabriel Misehouy
|Girona
|9
|5
|1.8
|Aleksandar Sedlar
|Alavés
|9
|5
|0.8
|Sébastien Haller
|Leganés
|8
|5
|1.1
|García Pascual
|Sevilla
|8
|5
|1.1
|Valentín Barco
|Sevilla
|7
|5
|1.6
|Tanguy Nianzou
|Sevilla
|6
|5
|0.9
|Ibrahim Alani
|Valladolid
|3
|5
|2.8
|Sergio Herrera
|Osasuna
|37
|4
|0.1
|Mikel Vesga
|Athletic Club
|25
|4
|0.4
|Andoni Gorosabel
|Athletic Club
|20
|4
|0.2
|Adrián
|Betis
|19
|4
|0.2
|Jesús Navas
|Sevilla
|15
|4
|0.9
|Kike Barja
|Osasuna
|15
|4
|1.2
|Jailson
|Celta Vigo
|13
|4
|0.6
|Mouctar Diakhaby
|Valencia
|13
|4
|0.6
|Hugo Guillamón
|Valencia
|12
|4
|1
|Ronald Araújo
|Barcelona
|12
|4
|0.5
|Assane Diao
|Betis
|10
|4
|1.3
|Germán Valera
|Valencia
|8
|4
|2.5
|Papa Dame Ba
|Girona
|1
|4
|7.7
|Paulo Gazzaniga
|Girona
|36
|3
|0.1
|Logan Costa
|Villarreal
|32
|3
|0.1
|Dominik Greif
|Mallorca
|31
|3
|0.1
|Javi Sánchez
|Valladolid
|25
|3
|0.1
|Pau Víctor
|Barcelona
|21
|3
|0.9
|Unai Simón
|Athletic Club
|21
|3
|0.1
|David Torres
|Valladolid
|18
|3
|0.2
|William Carvalho
|Betis
|14
|3
|0.6
|Julián Chicco
|Leganés
|14
|3
|0.9
|Toni Lato
|Mallorca
|14
|3
|0.4
|Roberto López
|Leganés
|13
|3
|0.7
|Marc Cardona
|Las Palmas
|11
|3
|2.2
|Hamari Traoré
|Real Sociedad
|11
|3
|0.4
|Adrián Pica
|Alavés
|9
|3
|0.5
|Manu Bueno
|Sevilla
|9
|3
|2
|Ander Herrera
|Athletic Club
|8
|3
|1
|Luka Romero
|Alavés
|6
|3
|1.4
|Juan Soriano
|Leganés
|6
|3
|0.5
|Ismael Bekhoucha
|Getafe
|5
|3
|4.2
|Jan Salas
|Mallorca
|4
|3
|6.9
|Andy Pelmard
|Las Palmas
|4
|3
|1.3
|Unai García
|Osasuna
|3
|3
|4.2
|Marc Bernal
|Barcelona
|3
|3
|1.1
|Adrián Rodríguez
|Alavés
|2
|3
|2.2
|David Soria
|Getafe
|38
|2
|0.1
|Jan Oblak
|Atlético
|36
|2
|0.1
|Karl Hein
|Valladolid
|31
|2
|0.1
|Ørjan Nyland
|Sevilla
|30
|2
|0.1
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|30
|2
|0.1
|Juan Cruz
|Osasuna
|25
|2
|0.1
|Iker Losada
|Betis
|22
|2
|0.3
|Jorge Herrando
|Osasuna
|18
|2
|0.1
|Íñigo Lekue
|Athletic Club
|16
|2
|0.2
|Rui Silva
|Betis
|15
|2
|0.1
|Yarek Gasiorowski
|Valencia
|15
|2
|0.2
|Juanpe
|Girona
|12
|2
|0.2
|Alfonso Pedraza
|Villarreal
|12
|2
|0.4
|Mihailo Ristic
|Celta Vigo
|10
|2
|0.4
|Facundo Garcés
|Alavés
|10
|2
|0.3
|Joseph Aidoo
|Celta Vigo
|9
|2
|0.3
|Álvaro Fernández
|Sevilla
|9
|2
|0.2
|Arkaitz Mariezkurrena
|Real Sociedad
|9
|2
|0.8
|Marc-André ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|8
|2
|0.3
|Peio Canales
|Athletic Club
|8
|2
|0.7
|Jesús Owono
|Alavés
|6
|2
|0.4
|Ansu Fati
|Barcelona
|6
|2
|0.8
|Alberto Risco
|Getafe
|5
|2
|2.8
|Thomas Lemar
|Atlético
|5
|2
|2.3
|Justin Smith
|Espanyol
|5
|2
|0.9
|Adrián Arnu
|Valladolid
|5
|2
|4
|Fran Vieites
|Betis
|4
|2
|0.5
|Nico Serrano
|Athletic Club
|4
|2
|1.6
|John Patrick
|Getafe
|4
|2
|4
|Max Aarons
|Valencia
|4
|2
|1.5
|Rodri
|Betis
|3
|2
|1.5
|Lucas Ocampos
|Sevilla
|2
|2
|1
|Raúl de Tomás
|Vallecano
|2
|2
|9
|Daley Sinkgraven
|Las Palmas
|2
|2
|2
|Diego Conde
|Villarreal
|22
|1
|0
|Juan Berrocal
|Getafe
|19
|1
|0.1
|Valery Fernández
|Mallorca
|18
|1
|0.3
|Héctor Fort
|Barcelona
|17
|1
|0.2
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Barcelona
|15
|1
|0.1
|Julen Agirrezabala
|Athletic Club
|14
|1
|0.1
|Dinko Horkas
|Las Palmas
|13
|1
|0.1
|Sergi Gómez
|Espanyol
|12
|1
|0.1
|Eric Bailly
|Villarreal
|12
|1
|0.1
|Cenk Özkacar
|Valencia
|11
|1
|0.1
|Javier Manquillo
|Celta Vigo
|10
|1
|0.2
|Marc Domenech
|Mallorca
|10
|1
|0.3
|Kelechi Iheanacho
|Sevilla
|9
|1
|0.2
|Andrii Lunin
|Real Madrid
|7
|1
|0.1
|Leo Román
|Mallorca
|7
|1
|0.1
|Franco Cervi
|Celta Vigo
|7
|1
|0.3
|Gonzalo Montiel
|Sevilla
|6
|1
|0.8
|Dani Cárdenas
|Vallecano
|6
|1
|0.2
|James Rodríguez
|Vallecano
|6
|1
|0.7
|Mateo Flores
|Betis
|6
|1
|0.6
|Álex Padilla
|Athletic Club
|5
|1
|0.3
|Hugo Novoa
|Alavés
|5
|1
|0.4
|Nacho Vidal
|Osasuna
|5
|1
|0.8
|Ramón Martínez
|Sevilla
|5
|1
|0.3
|Martín Tejón
|Valencia
|4
|1
|2
|Etta Eyong
|Villarreal
|4
|1
|2.7
|Jacobo Ramón
|Real Madrid
|3
|1
|0.4
|Kim Min-Su
|Girona
|3
|1
|4.5
|Iker Almena
|Girona
|2
|1
|2
|Iker Benito
|Osasuna
|2
|1
|2.6
|Daniel Luna
|Mallorca
|2
|1
|5
|Juan Musso
|Atlético
|2
|1
|0.5
|Naci Ünüvar
|Espanyol
|2
|1
|3.1
|Álvaro Odriozola
|Real Sociedad
|2
|1
|2.2
|Nobel Mendy
|Betis
|2
|1
|0.8
|Sergio Viera
|Las Palmas
|2
|1
|0.9
|Diego Martín
|Las Palmas
|2
|1
|2.4
|Pau López
|Girona
|1
|1
|2
|Gorka Rivera
|Getafe
|1
|1
|4.7
|Javi Llabrés
|Mallorca
|1
|1
|1.6
|Israel Domínguez
|Sevilla
|1
|1
|5.3
|Diego Hormigo
|Sevilla
|1
|1
|2.4
|Iago Parente
|Valladolid
|1
|1
|1.3
|Xavi Moreno
|Valladolid
|1
|1
|2
|Willy Kambwala
|Villarreal
|19
|0
|0
|Iñaki Peña
|Barcelona
|16
|0
|0
|Jon Martín
|Real Sociedad
|13
|0
|0
|Héctor Bellerín
|Betis
|9
|0
|0
|David Alaba
|Real Madrid
|7
|0
|0
|André Ferreira
|Valladolid
|6
|0
|0
|Andreas Christensen
|Barcelona
|5
|0
|0
|Rafael Bauza
|Espanyol
|5
|0
|0
|Iván Villar
|Celta Vigo
|4
|0
|0
|Stole Dimitrievski
|Valencia
|4
|0
|0
|Jesús Vallejo
|Real Madrid
|4
|0
|0
|Selvi Clua
|Girona
|4
|0
|0
|Akor Adams
|Sevilla
|4
|0
|0
|Javier Martón
|Athletic Club
|3
|0
|0
|Sergi Domínguez
|Barcelona
|3
|0
|0
|Abdoulaye Keita
|Getafe
|3
|0
|0
|Gonzalo García
|Real Madrid
|3
|0
|0
|Arsen Zakharyan
|Real Sociedad
|3
|0
|0
|Pablo García
|Betis
|3
|0
|0
|Carlos Guirao
|Leganés
|2
|0
|0
|Aritz Arambarri
|Leganés
|2
|0
|0
|Pelayo Fernández
|Vallecano
|2
|0
|0
|Unai Marrero
|Real Sociedad
|2
|0
|0
|Etienne Eto'o Pineda
|Vallecano
|2
|0
|0
|Siebe Van der Heyden
|Mallorca
|2
|0
|0
|Raúl Chasco
|Valladolid
|2
|0
|0
|Iker Córdoba
|Valencia
|2
|0
|0
|Fabio González
|Las Palmas
|2
|0
|0
|Mario Maroto
|Valladolid
|2
|0
|0
|Víctor Muñoz
|Real Madrid
|2
|0
|0
|Leandro Antonetti
|Sevilla
|2
|0
|0
|David López
|Mallorca
|2
|0
|0
|Vladyslav Krapyvtsov
|Girona
|2
|0
|0
|Adu Ares
|Athletic Club
|1
|0
|0
|Aitor Fernández
|Osasuna
|1
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Abajas
|Valencia
|1
|0
|0
|David Otorbi
|Valencia
|1
|0
|0
|Fran González
|Real Madrid
|1
|0
|0
|Arnau Rafús
|Valladolid
|1
|0
|0
|Arnau Solà
|Villarreal
|1
|0
|0
|Maximiliano Caufriez
|Valencia
|1
|0
|0
|Pejiño
|Las Palmas
|1
|0
|0
|Ferrán Ruiz
|Girona
|1
|0
|0
|Adrián Niño
|Atlético
|1
|0
|0
|Sergio Arribas
|Betis
|1
|0
|0
|Aingeru Olabarrieta
|Athletic Club
|1
|0
|0
|Dani Rodríguez
|Barcelona
|1
|0
|0
|Arturo Rodríguez
|Las Palmas
|1
|0
|0
Llorente is nowhere near as high on the fouls list but it's worth noting how he's coped (or failed to) in this fixture.
The right-back has committed 2+ fouls in eight of his last 12 starts against Real - and Vini Jr has often been his direct opponent down that flank, even when he had played further forward.
Llorente gets the nod for 2+ fouls here at 8/52.60.
Leg 2: Vinicius Junior to be carded
I also like the 3/14.00 on offer for Vinicius to be carded.
He's Real's most-carded player this season, receiving one in 13 of his 35 appearances.
In the Champions League, the Brazilian has been carded in six of his last 15 games and given the potential treatment he's going to get from Llorente, it's not difficult to envisage him becoming frustrated, or reacting to a foul - he's not got the longest fuse, it's fair to say.
Admittedly, referee Clement Turpin has been one of the lowest-carding officials in this season's Champions League, but that belies a long-term trend which had seen him show 4+ cards more often than not in UEFA club competitions across several campaigns.
With this derby having seen at least four cards in 14 of its last 15 stagings, I'd still expect Turpin to have a busy night and, if that book is out regularly, there's every chance Vinicius Junior's name will be taken.
The double pays around 17/29.50.
Click here for more Champions League betting tips and previews!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 230pts
Returned: 261.1pts
2024/25 P/L: +31.1pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Belgium v Wales: Dragons' fire can turn heat on Red Devils
-
Football Betting Tips
World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Belgium to win Wales shootout & 9/5 Nusa to strike for Norway
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup 2025: Your group-by-group guide to the tournament
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt