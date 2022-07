In-form hosts can strike

Raufoss v Brann

Monday 18 July, 17:00

Molde did their bit for our Tobias last night, but their 1-0 win over Haugesund saw the BTTS part of the wager flame out. We'll buy him a very expensive drink at the airport before we travel elsewhere in Norway. We're moving on and dropping down, because the second-tier leaders Brann are in action away at in-form Raufoss.

Raufoss made a shaky start to the league season, but they have inexplicably clicked in recent weeks. The long-serving Christian Johnsen has seen his team put together a five-match winning streak, and they have banged in ten goals across those five outings. Indeed, it's rare that Raufoss draw a blank - they have scored in 11 of their last 12 league outings.

Leaders Brann, from the delightful city of Bergen (I went there for a wedding once), have shown they are probably too good for this division already. They were relegated from the Eliteserien last season, but they are top of the First Division. SK have won 11 and drawn three of their 14 games so far, racking up 39 goals and conceding just nine.

The market thinks there will be goals tonight, and I agree. We can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Both Teams To Score, Over 2.5 Goals and Brann/Draw Double Chance at 2.111/10. If you want to keep it simple, you can just back BTTS at 1.784/5.