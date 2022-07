Molde v Haugesund

Sunday 17:00

Athletico PR and Internacional went quiet on us in Brazil last night. They drew 0-0 to leave us short on both sides of our bet.

We're in Norway today for the Eliteserien game between league leaders Molde and struggling Haugesund. We fancy the favourites to get the job done, but they might not get a clean sheet to go with the three points.

Molde have won all of their last nine league meetings with Haugesund. Since 2019 the final scores have been 2-1, 3-1, 3-0, 3-1, 5-4 and - most recently - 2-1. This term, Erling Moe's men are W5-D1-L2 at Aker Stadion, only losing to teams alongside them in the top four. But they've conceded in six of the last seven.

Haugesund are W1-D2-L4 on the road this season, but they've found the back of the net in 5/7 - and in 13/17 since the middle of last season. The visitors might not quite have the firepower to live with Molde, but they can land a blow. At an odds-against price we'll take the hosts to win without a clean sheet.