Athletico-PR v Internacional

Saturday 20:30

In Denmark yesterday, Midtjylland never quite found the winner we needed. They drew 1-1 with Randers.

We're crossed continents today to catch Athletico-PR's Brazilian Serie A game with Internacional. Both these two are top-six outfits and we fancy both can get on the score-sheet this evening.

BTTS has been the right bet in 6/8 league meetings - both of last season's clashes finished 2-1 to the home side. This season, the Hurricanes have delivered BTTS in each of the last four league games at their Arena da Baixada.

Internacional are unbeaten on the road this term (W3-D4-L0) and the Steamroller has scored on all seven trips. Five of the last six have produced BTTS and that's our bet on this one.