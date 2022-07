Midtjylland v Randers

Friday 18:00

In Iceland yesterday, HK did their bit but KV failed to come through for us. The hosts won 4-0 to leave us short on the BTTS side of our Sportsbook double.

We're in Denmark today for the Friday-night Superliga game between Midtjylland and Randers. Midtjylland won all four meetings between these two last season - and we fancy them to prevail again this evening.

This is the opening match of the new Superliga season. The Wolves won 10/16 on home turf last season, with 10/16 also delivering Over 2.5 Goals - including 7/10 home wins. Since 2017 they are W12-D2-L0 in head-to-heads with today's oppo. Their most recent three meetings have finished 3-1, 3-1 and 3-2.

Randers lost 6/8 trips to top-four teams last season and look ripe for the taking once more. With so many recent Midtjylland home wins also delivering Over 2.5 Goals, we'll double up on both outcomes to get ourselves an odds-against price.