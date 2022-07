HK Kopavogur v KV Vesturbaejar

Thursday 20:15

Thursday's Bet of the Day doesn't just come from Iceland... It comes from Iceland's second tier.

On a quiet day for football around the world, we've dug deep to find the value in HK Kopavogur's 1st Dield league match with KV Vesturbaejar.

Back at this level for the first time in four years, hosts HK have won four of their first five home games, scoring at least twice in all five. At the other end, they've been less impressive, notching just one clean sheet.

Visiting KV have lost on six of their first seven road trips of the campaign. Crucially for us, though, they have found the back of the net in 6/7 of those games. The problem has been in defence: they've conceded 20 times already and at least twice in every single match.

We'll take them to lose again today, but to get on the score-sheet too, which means dipping into the Sportsbook's Match Odds and Both Teams To Score market.