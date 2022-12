Rangers' home form is excellent

Hibs struggling at top level

Rangers v Hibernian

Thursday 15 December, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Although it's been obscured by the fact that Scotland's top flight is effectively a broken duopoly (it's not alone in its lack of competitiveness, see France and Germany among others), the Glasgow Rangers managerial job is a huge deal, and a change at the helm is a significant event. For all his professions of loyalty to QPR, Mick Beale ultimately couldn't resist the lure of a return to Ibrox, where he had worked so effectively as a tactical support for the figurehead that was Steven Gerrard. Without Beale, Gerrard was diminished to an extent, as the living Liverpool legend ultimately failed at Aston Villa.

Gerrard's successor Gio van Bronckhorst took Rangers to within a few penalty kicks of European glory, as the Glagow giants were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final last season. However, this term has been a huge disappointment. Rangers posted the worst group-stage results in the Champions League's history, and Beale takes the reins with them languishing nine points behind Celtic in the title race.

Despite van Bronckhorst's struggles, it's still worth bearing in mind that Rangers have won nine of their last ten home matches in the top flight, and seven of those wins were by at least two goals. Beale's only game in charge has been a 3-0 friendly win over Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox, and while that's not a sample size we can use, it does indicate a new spring in the step of certain players.

Hibernian went into the World Cup break with a run of six defeats in seven, and they are a lowly eighth in the standings. They have recently lost 6-1 at Celtic and 4-1 at Aberdeen, and they have lost six of their eight away games.

I'll happily back Rangers to win this with room to spare. You can back them -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9210/11, and I think that price is more than fair.