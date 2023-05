Aarhus 3-from-3 in corner market

Mortensen top scorer in Superliga

Add cards bet for 5/1 Bet Builder

Randers v Aarhus GF

Tuesday 30 May, 18:00

After 10/111.00, 18/119.00 and 8/18.80 winners in the past three days, we're off to Denmark on Tuesday to see if we can keep the run going.

This Superliga game - which you can watch live on Betfair Live Video - is a classic case of one team having plenty to play for and the other nothing and that will shape the betting approach.

With the Danish season having a 'split' in a similar way to the Scottish Premiership, Randers are just playing out the season having fallen to the bottom of the 'Championship' group - they were never likely to win the title and now their hopes of reaching Europe next season have also gone following a run of four defeats on the spin.

Aarhus, on the other hand, are very much still in the Euro hunt. They currently sit fourth - a position which means a domestic play-off for a place in Europe.

However, victory here would see them climb into third place - which offers a guarantee of European football - with just one game remaining.

It is a local derby but it's clear this game means more to Aarhus than the out-of-sorts Randers.

So, how do we look to profit?

I'm going to start by backing Aarhus for most corners.

Their need for a result is obvious and should lead to them attempting to force proceedings.

They've already won the corner count in all three meetings between the sides this season, the margins being 2-5-6.

Let's also put Patrick Mortensen to score at anytime into our Bet Builder.

Aarhus' experienced centre forward is the joint top scorer in the division and has found the net in two of those three meetings with Randers.

This is a time for the big players to step up so Mortensen gets the vote.

Finally, I'm going to add the hosts for over 1.5 cards, something they've managed in nine of their last 10 matches.

The derby element should inspire a few tasty challenges as Randers look to prevent their neighbours achieving their goal, while referee Mikkel Redder has been fairly decent for cards, averaging just over 4.5 per game.

The three-legged Bet Builder produces odds just over 5/15.80 which looks a decent approach to a night where there aren't a great deal of props opportunities available.

Back Aarhus most corners, Mortensen to score & Randers over 1.5 cards @ around 5/1

