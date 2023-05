Mourinho has won all of his major UEFA finals

Sevilla coach Mendilibar lacks big-game experience

UEL love affair continues for Sevilla

In the 21st century, Sevilla have made the Europa League their competition, winning it six times between 2006 and 2020, including a hat-trick of successes under Unai Emery between 2014 and 2016. They tend to be ruthless when they reach the final, as they have won all six they have contested.

The Andalusians have turned this season around against the odds. Coach Julen Loptegui (who won the UEL in 2020) made a poor start to the campaign and was jettisoned in October. His replacement Jorge Sampaoli failed to improve matters, and was replaced by journeyman Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Mendilibar has never won a major trophy as a player or a coach, and was historically seen as a promotion specialist. However, the 62-year-old's no-nonsense, simplified approach has worked wonders. Although he had several relegations on his cv, he not only saved Sevilla from the drop, he propelled them into mid-table.

The greatest feats have been reserved for the knockout phase of the Europa League. A remarkable first-leg comeback saw them draw 2-2 at Manchester United with a pair of own goals, and then they swept aside the Red Devils 3-0 at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

In the semi-finals, Sevilla were outstanding in Turin against Juventus, but were pegged back late on in a 1-1 draw. In the return leg the Spanish side came from behind to force extra time, and former Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela scored the crucial goal.

In La Liga Sevilla have dropped off, winning just two of their last six games, but they've had little to play for, and this trip to Budapest is an obvious focus. Encouragingly for Sevilla, they haven't lost an away game since mid-March.

Hot-headed Argentinean defender Marcos Acuna is suspended after his dismissal against Juventus. Marcao, Tanguy Nianzou and Joan Jordan are all back after injury, and were part of the squad for the weekend's defeat to Real Madrid.

Mourinho magic has given Roma hope

After winning the first ever edition of the Europa Conference League, Roma boss Jose Mourinho got a tattoo featuring that trophy, plus the Champions League and Europa League silverware. The Portuguese tactician is the only coach who can say he has won all three, and in classic Mourinho style, he wanted everyone to know that.

Now Mourinho takes aim at winning the Europa League for the third time in his career, having lifted it with Porto and Manchester United. The goalless draw that saw off Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-final second leg was arch Mourinho, a display of diligence and doggedness, with a whole heap of time-wasting thrown in.

Mourinho's record in cup finals - only considering major trophies - is extraordinary. He has contested 16 in all, and has won 13 of them, including all five European finals. His Roma team has been disappointing in the league of late - the Giallorossi haven't won any of their last seven in Serie A - but all will be forgiven if they lift a European trophy for the second campaign running.

Centre-back Chris Smalling's recent return to fitness has been welcome, and it has allowed Bryan Cristante to move forward into midfield. In attack, Tammy Abraham is expected to get the nod ahead of Andrea Belotti, while Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini should play the supporting roles.

Roma can edge a close showdown

I'm a little surprised to see Roma priced as the slight outsiders here, and we can back them to win the Europa League at 2.021/1, which gives us the option of an extra-time win or a penalty shootout success.

For all their success under Mendilibar, I don't believe this is as good a Sevilla side as we've seen in recent seasons, despite the presence of Croatia technician Ivan Rakitic and Moroccan duo Yacine Bounou and Youssef El-Nesyri. Mendilibar is experienced is general, but just doesn't have the amazing track record Mourinho does when it comes to this kind of occasion.

I think Abraham, Pellegrini and Dybala can cause problems for a Sevilla defence that has conceded 52 goals in La Liga, one of the worst records outside the bottom three. Without the vociferous support of the Sanchez Pizjuan bearpit, Sevilla will come up short.

Back Roma to win the Europa League @ 2.02

Roger won't be jolly if he steps out of line

Roma's Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez is often an accident waiting to happen in big games, and he is certainly no stranger to the attentions of referees. He has been carded in three of his last eight games, including both legs of the semi-final.

Ibanez has picked up 15 yellow cards and one red this term, and I'll back him to be shown a card at 5/23.50. If he doesn't start, back his team-mate Gianluca Mancini instead at 13/10 - Mancini has been carded 13 times this term, and has been cautioned in five of his last 14 competitive outings.