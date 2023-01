PSV scoring regularly, but keep few clean sheets

Sparta on good form ahead of World Cup break

PSV v Sparta

Saturday 07 January, 20:00

Benfica delivered the win we wanted last night, and we smashed through the corners barrier, but sadly a 1-0 win over Portimonense left us well short of what we needed on the goals front. We're pretty much back where we started at the beginning of the week, and we have the chance to produce a profitable weekend.

We'll kick off that weekend in Eindhoven, because PSV have to find a way of living life after the departure of skipper Cody Gakpo, now that the Dutch World Cup hero has joined Liverpool. Ruud van Nistelrooy's side are up against Sparta Rotterdam, and they find themselves in a three-way title race, as they are level on points with Ajax and three behind the leaders Feyenoord.

There's no doubt that losing star player Gakpo is a hefty blow, but PSV still have plenty of firepower. Luuk de Jong, Anwar El Ghazi, Guus Til and Xavi Simons have all scored at least three league goals, and youngsters Noni Madueke and Yorbe Vertessen have big potential.

PSV have scored in 12 of their 14 league games, and both teams have found the net in nine of them. Sparta have scored in 11 of their 14 games, and a BTTS bet has landed in seven of those. Sparta are on a high after a run of one defeat in eight, and the Castle Lords (I'm serious - that's what they are called) are sixth in the standings.

I'll keep it simple today and back BTTS at 1.9420/21.