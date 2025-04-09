Wednesday Football Tips: Watkins & Hakimi can land 5/1 double as PSG host Villa

Watkins leads Villa with most Champions League fouls

Hakimi has hit the target in seven UCL games so far

PSG vs Aston Villa

Wednesday, 20:00

PSG were excellent at home against Liverpool, but let's not forget they lost at the Parc des Princes, only scored one scruffy, bobbler of a goal in two games and neede dpenalties to progress, so there's no reason Aston Villa should be afraid heading to the French captial.

Unai Emery has managed PSG and he's a superb tactician in cup competitions, while Marco Asensio is on loan from PSG but can play against his parent club - and he'll be a threat after a prolific start to his Villa Park career.

So we should get a good game here, but what's the best way to take advantage?

Emery's side will have to do a lot of work in Paris, as the gameplan will be a typical knockout away leg one of trying to stay compact and deep but use the pace they have to counter attack.

Watkins will therefore be defending from the front, and he already leads the squad in fouls conceded despite not playing in every game.

He's 9/43.25 for 2+ fouls in Paris, which is something he's managed in three Champions League games this season.

A little bit out of left field but instead of all the big attacking names we're backing right-back Achraf Hakimi to get a shot on target in at 11/102.11.

The Moroccan is a fine attacking threat from full-back, as he's shown during this campaign with 25 attempts on goal during the Champions League so far.

That's result in nine shots on target across seven different games, and with PSG set to dominate against a deep Villa defence they'll need everyone to pitch in to try and find a way through.

After hitting the target against Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool already this season, let's hope Hakimi can complete the set of Premier League scalps.