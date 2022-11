Cancelo has scored or assisted in 6 of last 12 internationals

Joao Cancelo has become an integral part of the Manchester City side which has dominated English football for the last five years.

On Thursday, he may well catch the eye on the World Cup stage - perhaps not all the for right reasons.

Let's start with the positives though and Cancelo has three goals and four assists in his last 12 internationals.

He's landed the score or assist bet in six of those 12.

The obvious criticism to make would be such productivity came against weaker opposition than Ghana but I'm not sure that holds great weight.

Cancelo scored against Switzerland and the Czech Republic and assisted against Spain in this year's Nations League games, while I'm not sure what we can really expect from Ghana.

They've added a number of fine individuals to their ranks in recent months, including Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, Southampton's Mohammed Salisu and Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams.

But such 'recruitment' means they arrive at the World Cup with 13 of their 26-man squad having played five or fewer internationals.

In short, this may not be a team which equals the sum of its parts.

Portugal scored 11 times in six Nations League games - only the Dutch scored more in the top flight of that competition - and it's not that hard to see them bagging a couple (or more) here.

If they do, Cancelo may well be involved with his raiding runs from full-back.

It's also worth backing Cancelo to be shown a card - something that's occurred in five of his last eight internationals.

Premier League observers will know his narky side and ability to 'take one for the team'.

We've got a good referee for cards, too, with American Ismail Elfath having produced 35 yellows and three reds in his last seven internationals.

In the MLS season just finished, he also averaged just over five cards per game.

The double on Cancelo pays around 9/1 - and don't forget to claim your free £2 Bet Builder for Thursday's World Cup action.

