Football Bet of the Day: Pompey to play up at home again

Hosts have won six of last seven at home

There are usually at least two goals in Pompey's games

Combine both factors in 9/10 1.90 Bet Builder

Portsmouth v Millwall

Tuesday 28 January, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports+

Mirandes let us down in a big way last night. Not only did they lose 3-1 at struggling Cadiz, but they played against ten men for most of the second half.

Muttering a few Spanish curses, we head down to the English coast, because Portsmouth are up against Millwall, and the relegation-threatened hosts are worth backing.

Portsmouth are only two points above the Championship's relegation zone, and the difference between their form at Fratton Park and their away results couldn't be more stark. Since a goalless draw with Norwich in mid-December, Portsmouth have won every home game in the league and lost every away match. In their last two games, Pompey have beaten Stoke 3-1 and lost 5-1 at West Brom.

Millwall are a bit better off, five points and five places above tonight's opponents in the second-tier standings. They are suffering from one of the biggest injury crises in the division, but new boss Alex Neil appears to have made a generally positive impact, and led the team to a vital 1-0 win at Luton Town at the weekend.

That said, the Lions don't win very often on the road. They have taken maximum points from just two of their last 13 games on their travels.

In terms of goals scored in their games, Millwall have been a tough watch this term. They have the best defensive record outside the top five, with just 26 goals conceded, but their record of 27 goals netted is one of the worst in the Championship.

That gives us an opportunity, because I think we will get some goals tonight. Neil is trying to take the handbrake off for his Millwall charges, and 19 of Portsmouth's last 22 competitive matches have featured two goals or more.

Pompey boss John Mousinho rested a number of key players against West Brom, and presumably targeted this game in doing so. Players like Josh Murphy, Callum Lang and Freddie Potts are expected to return here, and Pompey have won six of their last seven home games in the Championship, so I'll back Pompey/Draw Double Chance.

If you combine that with backing Over 1.5 Goals, you get a price of 9/101.90 on the Bet Builder.