Newcastle beat Fiorentina yesterday

Newcastle v Villarreal

Sunday 06 August, 16:00

We had a quickfire winner last night, as Simon Terodde netted in the 13th minute of Schalke's clash with Kaiserslautern. We'll wrap up the week by taking a look at one last pre-season friendly, as Newcastle United take on Villarreal. The Magpies beat Fiorentina 2-0 yesterday with goals from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak, while opponents Villarreal drew 1-1 with Nice.

Eddie Howe's Magpies have been unbeaten in pre-season so far. They have beaten Gateshead, Rangers and Fiorentina, and they have played out draws with Aston Villa and Chelsea. Paraguayan Miguel Almiron has been particularly impressive, scoring in three separate games, while star signing Sandro Tonali is settling in nicely to the Newcastle midfield.

Callum Wilson and summer signing Harvey Barnes could come into the Newcastle attack, and despite playing yesterday the likes of Kieran Trippier and Tonali are expected to start again.

Villarreal's pre-season form has been concerning, with just one win from six and heavy defeats against St. Gallen, Hannover and Sporting. At least there is optimism about the club's new strikers - Alexander Sorloth has arrived after a decent spell with Real Sociedad, and the prolific Ben Brereton Diaz has come in from Blackburn Rovers.

Given Villarreal's poor form so far and Newcastle's squad depth and home advantage, I'll back the hosts to win at 2.3411/8. If you want to eliminate the possibility of your bet being ruined by an injury-time goal, you can use Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout feature.