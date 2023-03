Osimhen has 19 goals in 20 Serie A games

Kvaratskhelia has 9 assists in his 20 appearances

Bet Builder at around 5/1 for pair to do it again

For Friday night's Serie A game, I'm going to put up a bet which would have delivered a very healthy profit for anyone backing it blind throughout Napoli's remarkable season.

The wager in question is Victor Osimhen to score at any time and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to assist at any time.

Luciano Spalletti's side are a massive 18 points clear at the top of the table heading into this match, having regularly demolished opposition.

Two key components of the team have been Osimhen, Serie A's top scorer with 19 goals in 20 appearances so far, and Kvaratskhelia.

Osimhen has found the net in 15 of those 20 matches, while Kvaratskhelia has often been the provider - he tops the division's assist charts with nine in 20 games.

That immediately makes a decent case for what is close to a 6/1 Bet Builder.

When we look into Napoli's performance as a team, we find they have won 10 out of 11 at home so far, while you have to go back to September to find the last example of them not scoring at least two goals at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

At all venues, they've scored 2+ goals in 11 of their last 12 league games.

Lazio may sit fourth but Napoli have already beaten them 2-1 in Rome, while they were pretty disappointing on Monday night when they struggled to break down lowly Sampdoria, finally scoring late on to win 1-0.

This will be a completely different test and while they have been pretty solid defensively - sharing the second-best record in terms of goals conceded, alongside Juventus - they have shipped three away to Juve, who sit second if you only count results on the pitch.

It's worth noting that Juve were smashed here 5-1 in January.

In short, Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia look worthy of support via this method.

It might not even need multiple goals from the hosts - the Georgian wide man has already set up the Nigerian centre-forward to score on six occasions this season, doing so in three of the last six games.

Osimhen to score & Kvaratskhelia to assist @ 5.8

