Man City v Newcastle (12:30) - Blue velvet

The Magpies have a terrible record at the Etihad, losing 13 on the bounce and last winning there in the league way back in 2000.

Naturally, this is a much improved incarnation, bolstered by investment and guided into the top six by Eddie Howe's steady hand but just three goals in seven is a huge concern, and inevitably this has impacted on momentum and results.

In truth, the last time Newcastle properly convinced was on Boxing Day.

Conversely, City are enjoying an up-curve, propelled perhaps by wounded pride and facing doubts for the first time in yonks.



Erling Haaland is back among the goals, crucially benefitting from closer support from either Mahrez or Alvarez, while Phil Foden is getting back to his vibrant best after an under-whelming spell spent largely on the periphery.

It won't be easy, not against a well-drilled back-line, but the hosts should be fancied to extend on their recovery.

Back City to win to nil @ 7/5

Arsenal v Bournemouth (15:00) - Home banker

In the past week we've seen the Gunners triumph two different ways.

First they nullified Leicester in a game of few chances, a game that demanded in-game management. By controlling the narrative throughout and restricting their hosts to just a single wayward attempt, a Martinelli strike was sufficient to ensure the points.

Four days later they ran riot against Everton, though some patience was required before the handbrake could be released. Here Martinelli was once again on the mark - twice - and revealingly his goal conversion ratio and shot accuracy is the best of any Arsenal star in 2022/23.

We can expect more of the latter to the former this Saturday, with a comprehensive win anticipated, and perhaps on this occasion it might be settled early doors.



The Cherries have conceded 27 goals in the first-half of contests this term, three of which came last week against Arsenal's title challengers City. Indeed, their record against the current top six this season is woeful, losing six and drawing two. The aggregate score-line in these games is 28-5.

A bet builder backing Martinelli to score anytime and for Arsenal to win the first half offers up 11/5

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (15:00) - Eagles grounded

Quietly and without much ado Palace are enduring a calamitous period of late, winning only once post-Qatar and mired in the habit of drawing.

At least here, at Villa Park, they will likely have Wilfried Zaha back, a creative spark they miss dreadfully when unavailable. Since the start of last season the Eagles have won a meagre 10% of their games minus the Ivorian.



As for Villa, it's been a topsy-turvy ride so far since Unai Emery took the reins, but notably they've scored in all 13 games under the Spanish coach, win or lose.

Regarding individuals, Ollie Watkins of course deserves a shout-out for scoring in five consecutive Premier League games, while 1.2 key passes per 90 for Douglas Luiz is also praise-worthy.

Roll the dice on an anytime correct score of 2-0 to Villa @ 11/4

Brighton v West Ham (15:00) - Ings can only get better

For a team that has been flying high this season, Brighton's home record in 2022/23 is surprisingly mixed, losing or drawing over half their league fixtures at the Amex.

Falling victim to a smash-and-grab proved to be their undoing last time out, racking up 21 shots and reaching double figures for corners against Fulham only to be sucker-punched by a late concession but maybe we should highlight the positives. So long as they continue carving out chances, the Seagulls will carry on soaring.

The Hammers meanwhile will be boosted immeasurably by their four-goal hammering of Forest last Saturday and it's telling that Danny Ings got a brace, the striker also scoring twice at Brighton's expense when playing for Villa earlier this season. A notable showing by Jarrod Bowen was also a source of encouragement though the 26-year-old does seem to save his best for the London Stadium, scoring all four of his goals to date at home.

This is a tricky one to call so Brighton's high corner-count in 2022/23 and West Ham's 13.2 shots per game this term are not to be ignored.

A bet builder backing over 6.5 corners for Brighton and West Ham to have 4 or more shots on target is a shout @ 13/5

Chelsea v Leeds (15:00) - High stakes

In their last seven league games Chelsea have averaged 60.9% possession, accumulated 97 attempts on goal, and from that managed a respectable 31 shots on target.

From these stats, that hint at anything but crisis, they have scored three times and won only the once.

It's an ongoing absence of end-product that has brought Graham Potter to this juncture, where his job hangs by a proverbial thread just shy of six months after taking charge at the Bridge. Presently he is 4/11 to be the next top-flight manager to leave their club and this game, in addition to a Champions League clash with Dortmund on Tuesday, will unquestionably determine his future.

It's a minor blessing therefore that Chelsea face Leeds, a side with a plethora of attacking talent who all play like strangers. Solving that puzzle will be Javi Gracia's biggest task because at the back the relegation battlers are fairly sound, conceding six in six with two clean sheets.

Featuring two misfiring forward-lines and with so much at stake, a low-scoring affair seems likely.

Back under 2.5 goals @ 10/11

Wolves v Tottenham (15:00) - Hosts to score? No fangs

Winless in three, Wolves are back in the relegation mix, the optimism that accompanied Julen Lopetegui's appointment giving way to old concerns about an alarming profligacy up front.

Between them, Costa, Guedes, Cunha, Hee-Chan, Jiminez and Kalajdzic have played the number nine role on 36 occasions this term, including appearances from the bench. Their collective goal haul is zero.

A reliance on Ruben Neves chipping in from range only gets them so far and comparisons with Harry Kane is pertinent and stark. The England star has scored in 64% of his league games this term, bagging the opener seven times. In all seven Spurs went on to win without reply.

Four clean sheets in five for Tottenham also doesn't bode well for the hosts unless Neves has his shooting boots on.

A bet builder backing Kane to be first goalscorer, no to BTTS and Nelson Semedo to commit 2 or more fouls is worth a punt @ 22/1

Southampton v Leicester (17:30) - That's entertainment

Leicester on their travels is typically a recipe for goals, with the Foxes boasting the fourth highest tally scored away from home but conceding the third highest amount at the other end.

It's high entertainment value that is spreading to the King Power too because in the last five games involving Brendan Rodgers' men a goal has flown in every 23 minutes.

These stats are damning on a defence that has failed to keep a clean sheet since November 12th but at least at St Marys they will have James Maddison back to compensate.

Since the start of last term, Leicester have scored 1.8 goals per game when Maddison features and one goal per game when he doesn't. The 26-year-old also has form against the Saints, netting in each of the last three meetings.



As for the hosts, a good showing is needed from Sulemana and Onuachu, their two new signings up front. The very opposite applied at Elland Road last weekend.