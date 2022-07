Scots to strike sparks

Morton v Bonnyrigg

Saturday 23 July, 15:00

UCD were the class dunces again last night, as their 2-0 defeat to Shelbourne ruined our BTTS bet. To be fair, a red card for the hosts early in the second half did them no favours.

We'll head to Scotland, because Morton are up against league newcomers Bonnyrigg in the League Cup, and I think we could at least see the visitors find the net.

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, to give them their full title, have been flying up the rungs of the non-league ladder in recent years, and they'll compete in League Two this term. My betting.betfair.con colleague Mark O'Haire is predicting big things from them this season, even if they might not quite have the same financial might as predecessors Kelty Hearts or Cove Rangers.

Bonnyrigg boss Robbie Horn has been able to retain the bulk of the promotion-winning squad, and this is a set of players that is used to winning. They cruised to the Lowland League title last season, winning by 14 points, and they scored 92 goals along the way.

Greenock Morton (known by some just as Morton) finished seventh in the second tier last season. They won just nine of their 36 games, and ended the campaign poorly, winning just two of their last ten matches, and keeping only two clean sheets in that spell.

The hosts are the understandable favourites here, but I think an excited and in-form Bonnyrigg can at least score, so I'll back Both Teams To Score at 1.84/5.